Who Even Is Matt Rife? How the Controversial Comedian Fueled His Own Hate Train

You might not have asked for it, but you’ve probably been hearing about some guy called Matt Rife for the past month.

The controversial comedian seems to have hopped on an overnight hate train, with his face attached to an outpour of memes, critique, and significant backlash. But who exactly is the person that’s flooding all of our timelines, and what the hell has he done to piss the Internet off in the way he has? It turns out—a lot.