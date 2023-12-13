'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Co-Stars, Kid Cudi, Questlove, and More Remember Andre Braugher

"Andre Braugher was the actor that others in the profession would always aspire to be. He infused Det. Frank Pembleton on ‘Homicide: Life on the Street’ with both righteous ferocity and quiet dignity," said NBC and Universal Television in a statement shared to their Instagram. "In addition to his prowess as a dramatic actor, his comedy chops were also on full display as the determined and passionate Capt. Holt in ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine.’ His performances will continue to inspire future generations and we will miss him tremendously."

Fox Television also shared their own statement on Instagram in light of the tragic news, writing, "Everyone at FOX is devastated by the sudden loss of our friend and colleague, the incredibly talented Andre Braugher. He will most certainly be remembered for his iconic comedic and dramatic roles across both film and television, but he will be remembered mostly for his big heart, kindness and the lasting impact he made on his friends, family and fans everywhere. Andre was the heart and soul of the Nine-Nine and will forever be our Captain. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Andre’s family and loved ones at this time."

Many industry vets across music, film, and television have taken to social media to eulogize the star with their memories, anecdotes, and other thoughtful words.