10 Facts About 'The Continental: From The World Of John Wick'

Reboots and spinoffs have become standard staples expected from every major franchise. From the slew of Marvel spinoffs to Star Wars’ many expansions including its most recent hit, Ahsoka , 2023 has already seen a pool of beloved universes add more chapters to their stories. Now an unexpected franchise is set to enter the mix— John Wick .

If you missed watching arguably the coolest criminal underworld wreak absolute havoc, then Peacock’s newest reboot, The Continental: From the World of John Wick , is sure to satisfy your craving. The limited series is a prequel looking into the life of a young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell), The Continental’s famed hotel manager in the films, and one of the most important characters in John Wick with a backstory we know little to nothing about.

The spinoff is set to explain how Scott became the notorious figurehead of every assassin’s favorite hotel, with an ample amount of surprises in store that might even tease where the (so-far) unofficially official John Wick: Chapter 5 could be headed. So if you’re ready to get back into the illustrious underbelly of assassins gone absolutely feral , here are 10 facts you need to know about The Continental before watching.

1. The Continental is arguably the most important setting in the world of John Wick.