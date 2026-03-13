Teyana Taylor's Complex Cover GAS Trading Cards: How to Buy

Teyana Taylor is on the cover of Complex, just in time for Oscars weekend. To commemorate the timely moment, fans have the chance to score some limited-edition GAS trading cards.

As you should be well aware, Taylor, who previously more than proved her power as a thespian in 2023’s A Thousand and One, is up for Best Supporting Actress at Sunday’s ceremony for her turn as Perfidia Beverly Hills in Paul Thomas Anderson’s roundly praised One Battle After Another.