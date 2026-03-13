Teyana Taylor's Complex Cover GAS Trading Cards: How to Buy

Teyana Taylor is on the cover of Complex, just in time for Oscars weekend. To commemorate the timely moment, fans have the chance to score some limited-edition GAS trading cards.
As you should be well aware, Taylor, who previously more than proved her power as a thespian in 2023’s A Thousand and One, is up for Best Supporting Actress at Sunday’s ceremony for her turn as Perfidia Beverly Hills in Paul Thomas Anderson’s roundly praised One Battle After Another.
For some viewers, the character has remained a subject of debate since the film’s release last September, with Taylor making it clear in her conversation with Aria Hughes—available to read in full here—that she welcomes this.
“Perfidia is misunderstood,” Taylor told Complex, adding that the character “comes from a long line of revolutionaries,” thus leading to unique pressures on her life.
See more here, then keep reading to find out everything you need to know about those GAS trading cards mentioned earlier.
How to shop Teyana Taylor Complex cover GAS trading cards
First up, we have the limited-edition Teyana Taylor Complex cover GAS cracked ice foil card for $49. These are limited to 500 sequentially numbered cards. For the more casual collector, consider the standard Teyana Taylor Complex cover GAS trading card for $24.99. There’s also a five-card bundle for $99.99.