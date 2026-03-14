Steven Spielberg Seemingly Responds to Timothée Chalamet's Ballet and Opera Comments

Legendary director Steven Spielberg has seemingly taken subtle shots at Timothée Chalamet following the actor’s now-infamous comments about ballet and the opera’s lack of relevance.

During a keynote conversation at SXSW (according to Just Jared), Spielberg spoke about how much he values streaming and working with Netflix. He continued his thought, expressing what appeared to be support for movies playing in theaters.

“The real experience comes when we can influence a community to congregate in a strange, dark space where all of us are strangers,” he said.

“At the end of a really good movie experience, we are all united with a whole bunch of feelings that we walk into the daylight with, or into the nighttime with,” he added. “And there’s nothing like that. It happens in movies, and in concerts, and it happens in ballet and opera, by the way.”

The last part of his comment made the crowd cheer because it seemed to be a direct response to Chalamet, who said during a chat with Matthew McConaughey that he doesn’t think anyone cares about ballet and opera.