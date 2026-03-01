Shia Labeouf Says He Signs All Autographs To Spite Baseball Player Mike Piazza: ‘You’re a B*tch’

Thanks to a lifelong grudge with Hall of Fame baseball player Mike Piazza, Shia LaBeouf will never turn down an autograph request.

During an interview with Andrew Callaghan, LaBeouf revealed why he chooses to sign every autograph he possibly can — and it’s because Piazza allegedly snubbed him as a kid. According to the actor, he attended baseball games with the Big Brothers program and would meet players. Many of the children would bring gear to be signed.

LaBeouf recalled all of the players agreeing to autographs except for Piazza, who rejected him “every day” for a total of “90 times.”

“Piazza, you’re a bitch, bro,” said LaBeouf.

Check out LaBeouf talking about the situation below.