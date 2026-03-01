Pop Culture

Shia Labeouf Says He Signs All Autographs To Spite Baseball Player Mike Piazza: ‘You’re a B*tch’

LaBeouf says Piazza refused to give him autographs as a child.

Shia LaBeouf and Mike Piazza
(Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)/ (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Thanks to a lifelong grudge with Hall of Fame baseball player Mike Piazza, Shia LaBeouf will never turn down an autograph request.

During an interview with Andrew Callaghan, LaBeouf revealed why he chooses to sign every autograph he possibly can — and it’s because Piazza allegedly snubbed him as a kid. According to the actor, he attended baseball games with the Big Brothers program and would meet players. Many of the children would bring gear to be signed.

LaBeouf recalled all of the players agreeing to autographs except for Piazza, who rejected him “every day” for a total of “90 times.”

“Piazza, you’re a bitch, bro,” said LaBeouf.

Check out LaBeouf talking about the situation below.

In other LaBeouf news, the actor spoke about what he says happened leading up to hus Mardi Gras arrest, where he was charged with two counts of simple battery.

“I’ll be honest with you,” LaBeouf said. “Big gay people are scary to me. When I’m like, by myself and three big gay dudes are touching my leg, I’ll be honest. I get scared. I’m sorry. If that’s homophobic, then I’m that.”

LaBeouf also addressed needing to return to rehab, as ordered by a judge for his treatment.

“I don’t think I have a drinking problem,” he reasoned. “I have a different problem, and I’m going to address it. I think I have a small man complex. Something that has to do with anger and ego, more than my drinking.”

Related Stories

Shia Labeouf
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Theorizes a 'Bunch of Ass' Would Convince Man to Go to Church

The strange conversation reportedly occurred before the actor's arrest in New Orleans.

tara mahadevan211 days ago
(L-R) Shia LaBeouf, cult leader Jim Jones and Dipset rapper Jim Jones.
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Says He's 'Jim Jones' — But Fans Are Confused About Which One

Diplomats Capo or notorious cult leader — which is it, Shia?

Joe Price448 days ago
Shia LaBeouf.
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Issued Second Arrest Warrant for Mardi Gras Altercation

The new warrant stems from an additional victim allegedly involved in the New Orleans dust-up.

Jaelani Turner-Williams202 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
2
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
3
MusicDrake Announces Return of ‘FOMO’ Short Film to YouTube
4
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
5
MusicLupe Fiasco Pays Tribute to Sway DaSafo: 'One of the Best MCs I've Ever Heard'
6
StyleDrake's 'FOMO' Short Film: All of the Insane Clothing, Cars, and Jewelry

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App