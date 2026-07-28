Is McDonald's Really Getting A 'Spongebob' x 'One Piece' Happy Meal Collab?

McDonald’s is rumored to be getting ready to launch Happy Meal toys that combine the worlds of SpongeBob SquarePants and One Piece.

According to popular food leaker Snackolator, the company's New Zealand locations will be releasing Happy Meals that feature seven different toys combining the worlds of one of Nickelodeon’s most popular TV shows and one of the biggest manga properties in the world.

Snackolator, who has a track record of accurately revealing food before it's officially announced, posted about the collab on July 28, unveiling seven different combo toys that should be released: SpongeBob and Luffy, Squidward and Sanji, Plankton and Usopp, Mrs. Puff and Linlin, Gary and Chopper, Mr. Krabs and Jinbe, and Larry and Franky.