Is McDonald's Really Getting A 'Spongebob' x 'One Piece' Happy Meal Collab?

Key Takeaways
- McDonald’s is reportedly gearing up to drop a SpongeBob SquarePants x One Piece Happy Meal collab in New Zealand, after food leaker Snackolator first surfaced images of mashup toys online.
- The leaked lineup includes seven character pairings like SpongeBob and Luffy, Squidward and Sanji, and Plankton and Usopp, with designs that look on-brand enough that fans are debating whether they're official or AI-made.
- For now the promo appears to be New Zealand–only, following the region’s current Spider-Man: Brand New Day Happy Meal set, and McDonald's hasn't posted a launch date on its NZ site yet.
McDonald’s is rumored to be getting ready to launch Happy Meal toys that combine the worlds of SpongeBob SquarePants and One Piece.
According to popular food leaker Snackolator, the company's New Zealand locations will be releasing Happy Meals that feature seven different toys combining the worlds of one of Nickelodeon’s most popular TV shows and one of the biggest manga properties in the world.
Snackolator, who has a track record of accurately revealing food before it's officially announced, posted about the collab on July 28, unveiling seven different combo toys that should be released: SpongeBob and Luffy, Squidward and Sanji, Plankton and Usopp, Mrs. Puff and Linlin, Gary and Chopper, Mr. Krabs and Jinbe, and Larry and Franky.
Accompanying his announcement appears to be an official look at the toys. Keep in mind, it could be AI — but the collabs all look very realistic and properly reflective of the characters' aesthetics.
The bad news is that if you don’t live in New Zealand, you're out of luck. It appears that this collab is for New Zealand only.
The promotion would follow McDonald's currently active Spider-Man: Brand New Day toy set in the Australia/NZ market. A specific launch date has not been posted on McDonald’s New Zealand’s website.