Yes, Patrick Star Really Is Dropping an Album as Part of Nickelodeon's SpongeBob Day Celebration

Nickelodeon is giving SpongeBob SquarePants fans a brand-new holiday, and yes, Patrick Star is celebrating the occasion with his first-ever album.

This week, the network announced that July 14 will officially become known as SpongeBob Day, billed as an annual worldwide celebration in honor of the sustaining impact of the beloved SpongeBob SquarePants franchise. The date coincides with SpongeBob's birthday within the animated series and is set to feature a slate of special events, exclusive reveals, and fan experiences across television, streaming, gaming, social media, and theme parks.

One of the biggest announcements is the launch of Patrick Star Superstar, an actual album associated with the SpongeBob spinoff, The Patrick Star Show. The project will arrive on streaming services following the July 9 release of its lead single, "Watch Out for That Rake," with preorders opening on SpongeBob Day.

Nickelodeon is also expanding Patrick's digital presence by launching an official Patrick Star YouTube channel on July 14. The page will feature clips, compilations, shorts, and livestreams centered on Patrick and other characters from The Patrick Star Show and SpongeBob SquarePants.