Yes, Patrick Star Really Is Dropping an Album as Part of Nickelodeon's SpongeBob Day Celebration

Nickelodeon is giving SpongeBob SquarePants fans a brand-new holiday, and yes, Patrick Star is celebrating the occasion with his first-ever album.
This week, the network announced that July 14 will officially become known as SpongeBob Day, billed as an annual worldwide celebration in honor of the sustaining impact of the beloved SpongeBob SquarePants franchise. The date coincides with SpongeBob's birthday within the animated series and is set to feature a slate of special events, exclusive reveals, and fan experiences across television, streaming, gaming, social media, and theme parks.
One of the biggest announcements is the launch of Patrick Star Superstar, an actual album associated with the SpongeBob spinoff, The Patrick Star Show. The project will arrive on streaming services following the July 9 release of its lead single, "Watch Out for That Rake," with preorders opening on SpongeBob Day.
Nickelodeon is also expanding Patrick's digital presence by launching an official Patrick Star YouTube channel on July 14. The page will feature clips, compilations, shorts, and livestreams centered on Patrick and other characters from The Patrick Star Show and SpongeBob SquarePants.
Fans will also get an exclusive livestream hosted by Tom Kenny, the longtime voice of SpongeBob. Streaming live on TikTok, the event will include behind-the-scenes stories, three alternate endings to the classic episode "Shanghaied," previews of upcoming specials (including Merry Christmas, Mr. Plankton), plus new toy reveals and additional surprises.
But the celebration extends well beyond television.
On Roblox, for example, SpongeBob SquarePants Tower Defense will receive new content in honor of the occasion, while Nickelodeon channels will air themed programming blocks and marathon episodes throughout the day. SpongeBob-themed experiences will also be hitting Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts, Nickelodeon Universe theme parks, and attractions around the world.
Additionally, Nickelodeon is planning a social media campaign that promises to flood the internet with SpongeBob by inserting the beloved sea sponge into some of the web's most recognizable memes. The character, of course, is no stranger to memery.
The festivities will continue in San Diego ahead of Comic-Con, where the New Children's Museum will host immersive SpongeBob-inspired installations beginning July 11.
Originally premiering in 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has grown into one of Paramount's biggest global franchises. The series is available in more than 180 markets, has been translated into over 30 languages, inspired films, Broadway productions, consumer products, and countless internet memes, while continuing to attract millions of devoted viewers.