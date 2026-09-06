Pop Culture

Neil Druckmann Confirms Naughty Dog Has No Creative Role in 'The Last of Us' Season 3

In a 'Washington Post' interview, Druckmann said he couldn't speak to how production is progressing because neither he nor his studio shaped the season's creative direction.

HBO's 'The Last of Us' FYC Event in Los Angeles
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images

Neil Druckmann has gone on the record confirming what a July 2025 report first signaled: he and Naughty Dog played no part in shaping The Last of Us Season 3, leaving Craig Mazin as the HBO series' sole creative force for its final run, Forbes reports.

"I wasn't involved in shaping this season's creative direction, and Naughty Dog did not have a creative role in the direction of this season," Druckmann told the Washington Post in a new interview conducted as part of a wider conversation about video game writing. "So I can't personally speak to how production is progressing."

Both Druckmann and HBO programming chief Casey Bloys have also confirmed that Season 3 will be the show's final season, closing out the adaptation rather than pushing into a proposed fourth run.

Druckmann's exit from the series was confirmed last July, following work he completed on the second season. Writer and co-executive producer Halley Gross, who co-wrote The Last of Us Part II, stepped away from the series' day-to-day duties around the same time.

In his departure statement, Druckmann cited the pull of Naughty Dog's future as the driving reason. "I've made the difficult decision to step away from my creative involvement in The Last of Us on HBO," he wrote. "Now is the right time for me to transition my complete focus to Naughty Dog and its future projects, including writing and directing our exciting next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, along with my responsibilities as Studio Head and Head of Creative."

He pointed to the show's demonstrated ability to convert viewers into players as evidence that the work's purpose had been achieved. "We have this data: People have watched the show and have come back and bought a PlayStation or bought it on PC and have played The Last of Us, and that has become this gateway for them, for this medium that I love so much," he told Variety. "But now I felt like the path has been set for it. It was time to go back to the thing that started it all, which is just full-time video game work."

Related Stories

Andrew Guest
Pop Culture

'Wonder Man' Showrunner Says Contracts Were Signed for Season 2 Before Disney, Marvel Pulled Plug

Andrew Guest posted a TikTok video saying he had already written the first episode of Season 2 when the decision came down.

Trey Alston38 days ago
There's Some Hope for 'Landman' Season 3 After All
Pop Culture

'Landman' Season 3 Gets Promising Update From Paramount+ Amid Filming Delay

A top Paramount+ exec confirms Taylor Sheridan is still writing the next chapter, even as delays push filming into 2027. Here’s what that means for fans.

Bernadette Giacomazzo22 days ago
No, 'Landman' is Not 'Switching Genres' is Season 3
Pop Culture

No, 'Landman' Is Not 'Switching Genres' in Season 3

The real 'Landman' Season 3 reset puts Tommy Norris at the center of a new oil company — and raises the stakes without turning the Paramount+ drama into a sitcom.

Bernadette Giacomazzo8 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLil Durk's Lawyers Push for Jury to Watch More of Akademiks Interview (UPDATE)
2
Music50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked
3
Pop CultureExclusive: Sydney Sweeney Talks Novig Partnership, New 'Just Sports' Campaign
4
BetsPatriots at Seahawks Odds: Spread, Moneyline, Total, Props for NFL Opener
5
MusicMegan Thee Stallion Says She Was 'Losing' Herself While Dating Klay Thompson
6
MusicKrayzie Bone Denies Layzie Bone's Claims He Was Left in the Dark About Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Tour

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App