Neil Druckmann Confirms Naughty Dog Has No Creative Role in 'The Last of Us' Season 3

Neil Druckmann has gone on the record confirming what a July 2025 report first signaled: he and Naughty Dog played no part in shaping The Last of Us Season 3, leaving Craig Mazin as the HBO series' sole creative force for its final run, Forbes reports.

"I wasn't involved in shaping this season's creative direction, and Naughty Dog did not have a creative role in the direction of this season," Druckmann told the Washington Post in a new interview conducted as part of a wider conversation about video game writing. "So I can't personally speak to how production is progressing."

Both Druckmann and HBO programming chief Casey Bloys have also confirmed that Season 3 will be the show's final season, closing out the adaptation rather than pushing into a proposed fourth run.

Druckmann's exit from the series was confirmed last July, following work he completed on the second season. Writer and co-executive producer Halley Gross, who co-wrote The Last of Us Part II, stepped away from the series' day-to-day duties around the same time.

In his departure statement, Druckmann cited the pull of Naughty Dog's future as the driving reason. "I've made the difficult decision to step away from my creative involvement in The Last of Us on HBO," he wrote. "Now is the right time for me to transition my complete focus to Naughty Dog and its future projects, including writing and directing our exciting next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, along with my responsibilities as Studio Head and Head of Creative."