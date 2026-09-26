Japanese Industry Leaders Exploring New International Anime Award For 2027

Japanese industry leaders are considering new ways to recognize the people driving the expansion of anime.

According to Variety, Tokyo Anime Next will host a conference at this year's Tokyo International Film Festival's TIFFCOM market titled: "Toward the Launch of a New Anime Award in 2027."

The October 30 discussion will explore the potential of creating an international award led by members of Japan's animation industry.

According to the festival, the conversation will look beyond individual titles to the creators, producers and studios whose work shapes the popular Japanese art form. Akira Shimizu, president and representative director of A-1 Pictures and a director of the Association of Japanese Animations, is among the announced speakers.

Ryota Fujitsu, programming advisor for the festival's animation section, will moderate. The festival also plans three separate animation conferences featuring directors from Japan and abroad.