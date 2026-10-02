James Gunn and Peter Safran's Jobs at DC Are Safe Under Skydance

James Gunn and Peter Safran are expected to remain at DC Studios once the Paramount and Warner Bros. merger finalizes.

The co-heads of the Warner Bros.-owned label will continue running DC's film, TV, and comic book hub once Paramount closes its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. The pair reportedly recently sat down in person with incoming chairman and CEO David Ellison, and the conversation went well.

One source briefed on the meeting summed up the message the two executives received. "Keep doing what you're doing," the source told The Hollywood Reporter.

The combined company arrives Oct. 6 under the name Skydance, with its stock shifting from Nasdaq to the NYSE and its ticker changing to "SKYD." Ellison will run it alongside co-CEO Ynon Kreiz, the former Mattel chief, who starts Oct. 5.

Elsewhere on the lot, the shakeup is real. Paramount Pictures co-chairs Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein are in line to oversee every film unit in the merged company, while Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group co-heads Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy are exiting.