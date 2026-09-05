British-Nigerian Influencer Igho 'Tiny' Ubiribo Died From Penis Filler Procedure, Coroner Rules

British-Nigerian influencer Igho "Tiny" Ubiribo died in March after a cosmetic penile filler procedure at an unnamed Thai clinic caused a fatal pulmonary embolism, a London coroner has confirmed.

Coroner Jean Harkin delivered the finding at Inner West London Coroners' Court on Sept. 5.

Ubiribo’s procedure involved 40 milliliters of hyaluronic acid and lidocaine injected into his penis while he and his wife, Danielle Simba Allen, were staying at a Marriott hotel in Bangkok. After the injections, the couple went for a massage, during which the 43-year-old influencer began experiencing chest pain and fainted twice.

Uribibo was transported by ambulance to Sukhumvit Hospital, arriving alert enough to answer questions. Allen told doctors about the filler procedure, but Ubiribo lost consciousness before a recommended CT scan could be completed. Doctors diagnosed a pulmonary embolism, a sudden blockage of blood vessels in the lungs, and moved him to intensive care.

After almost two hours of CPR, Ubiribo died in the early hours of Mar. 6.