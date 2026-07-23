Beauty Influencer Adriana García Dies at 30 After Reported Cosmetic Surgery Complications

Beauty influencer Adriana García has died at age 30.

According to Mexican newspaper El Universal, Gonzalez reportedly experienced medical complications after undergoing a cosmetic surgery procedure at a private clinic in Sinaloa. Her exact cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

García, who was based in Culiacán, had built a sizable following by sharing beauty advice, travel photos, and lifestyle content with more than 47,000 Instagram followers and over 45,000 on TikTok.

Her death was confirmed Tuesday (July 21) in an Instagram post from Drop Shop, a Mexican brand specializing in caps, clothing, watches, and other luxury accessories, per El Universal.

García modeled for the company and appeared in promotional videos for its products.