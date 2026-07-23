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Beauty Influencer Adriana García Dies at 30 After Reported Cosmetic Surgery Complications

The Mexico-based content creator reportedly suffered complications during a procedure at a private Sinaloa clinic.

Beauty influencer Adriana García has died at age 30.

According to Mexican newspaper El Universal, Gonzalez reportedly experienced medical complications after undergoing a cosmetic surgery procedure at a private clinic in Sinaloa. Her exact cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

García, who was based in Culiacán, had built a sizable following by sharing beauty advice, travel photos, and lifestyle content with more than 47,000 Instagram followers and over 45,000 on TikTok.

Her death was confirmed Tuesday (July 21) in an Instagram post from Drop Shop, a Mexican brand specializing in caps, clothing, watches, and other luxury accessories, per El Universal.

García modeled for the company and appeared in promotional videos for its products.

According to El Universal, Sinaloa Secretary of Health Cuitláhuac González Galindo said his department had not yet received official information about the case but would conduct the appropriate investigations to determine what happened.

The newspaper also reported that García's family has not released a public statement.

She is survived by a 6-year-old daughter, Gabriela.

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