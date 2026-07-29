GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

Gregg Araki Warns Gen Z to Be Sexually Free While They Can

"You're gonna be 50 years old one day, and are you gonna look back and go, 'What was I f*cking thinking?'" Araki said.

Gregg Araki
Amanda Edwards / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Gregg Araki has a message for Gen Z about enjoying their sexual prime.

Promoting his film I Want Your Sex ahead of its Friday (July 31) theatrical release, the 66-year-old director asserted that Gen Z needs to be more adventurous.

"Like, why don't you have sex? What's going on? Sex is a huge part of my life. My journey as a person, as an artist—it's all tied to sex, sexual experiences, relationships. All my movies are about that. I can't comprehend life without it," Araki said at the opening night of OutfestNEXT in Los Angeles last week, per Variety.

"You're gonna turn around, and you're going to be 40, 50 like that. Will you regret not taking a chance, venturing out of your house, risking getting hurt, getting confused, getting your heart broken?” he continued. “Go out on a bad date, have that bad relationship, have that bad girlfriend. Be in love with the wrong person. That's fucking life! That's growing up! That's how you learn about yourself."

In a separate interview with The New Yorker published this week, Araki brought up aging as the reason that Gen Z should be more promiscuous.

"You guys are the FOMO generation, but you don't care that you're missing out on the sexual prime of your life,” he explained. “You're gonna be 50 years old one day, and are you gonna look back and go, 'What was I fucking thinking? When I was young and beautiful, I was fucking sitting in my room texting people when I could have been out falling in love, getting my heart broken.'"

I Want Your Sex stars Olivia Wilde and Cooper Hoffman alongside Charli xcx, Mason Gooding, Chase Sui Wonders, Daveed Diggs, Margaret Cho, and Johnny Knoxville.

Related Stories

Christopher Nolan.
Pop Culture

Christopher Nolan Believes Gen Z Is 'Utterly Rejecting' AI Filmmaking

The two-time Oscar-winning director called Curry Barker and Kane Parsons "evidence that things are on the right track."

Trey Alston27 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 17: India Arie attends Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song at The Fox Theatre on September 17, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Yung Miami poses in the 2026 BET Awards Press Room at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

India.Arie Criticizes 'Mass Acceptance' of Yung Miami Song "Spend Dat"

The R&B and soul vocalist urged listeners to "make wise choices" about the music they consume.

Jaelani Turner-Williams37 days ago
Split image: Left shows Clavicular in a blue shirt with curly hair; right shows Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a dark blazer, speaking.
Pop Culture

Clavicular Responds to AOC After She Raises Concerns About Young Men and Looksmaxxing

The controversial streamer pushes back after the congresswoman questions the messages young men may be absorbing online.

Alex Ocho23 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicPremiere: Rare's Viral "VASTRAA" Freestyle Gets Official Release After Cardi B Co-Sign
4
MusicDame Dash Isn't Happy That Loren Lorosa Reported on His Bankruptcy: 'Y'all Make It Too Obvious'
5
SportsDave Portnoy Rips Megyn Kelly for Calling Caitlin Clark a 'Coward' Over Trans Athlete Remarks
6
SneakersTravis Scott's Nike Air Force 1 'Ice Blue' Is Releasing This Fall

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App