'Fortnite' Recreates 'Kingdom Hearts 2' Opening With Sora, Riku, Kairi and Roxas Skins

Sora is finally landing in Fortnite, and Epic Games announced it by rebuilding one of the most recognizable cutscenes in RPG history.

The official Fortnite x Kingdom Hearts trailer arrived on Tuesday (Sept. 15), recreating moments from Kingdom Hearts 2’s iconic opening sequence featuring Sora, Riku, and Kairi swinging keyblades. Scored by Utada Hikaru’s “Sanctuary,” Roxas appears near the end to show off his keyblade skills, too.

Check out the nostalgic trailer below.