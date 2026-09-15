'Fortnite' Recreates 'Kingdom Hearts 2' Opening With Sora, Riku, Kairi and Roxas Skins

Key Takeaways
- Fortnite is adding a Kingdom Hearts crossover, revealed Tuesday through a 41-second trailer that recreates Kingdom Hearts 2's opening cutscene shot for shot, scored to Hikaru Utada's "Sanctuary."
- The collaboration goes live Thursday, Sept. 17, with four confirmed skins for Sora, Kairi, Riku, and Roxas.
- The crossover also reshapes the in-game Moon into a giant heart and adds a Shadow Heartless shoe cosmetic, with skins expected in the Item Shop on patch day or in the Sept. 18 rotation.
Sora is finally landing in Fortnite, and Epic Games announced it by rebuilding one of the most recognizable cutscenes in RPG history.
The official Fortnite x Kingdom Hearts trailer arrived on Tuesday (Sept. 15), recreating moments from Kingdom Hearts 2’s iconic opening sequence featuring Sora, Riku, and Kairi swinging keyblades. Scored by Utada Hikaru’s “Sanctuary,” Roxas appears near the end to show off his keyblade skills, too.
Check out the nostalgic trailer below.
The Fortnite and Kingdom Hearts crossover goes live on Sept. 17. So far, skins for the previously mentioned characters are confirmed, and they’ll each have their signature keyblades.
Epic has been dangling this collab for a while. The crossover reportedly leaked back in February, and the studio name-dropped the Kingdom Key as a future item when Chapter 7 Season 4 launched. A five-second, soundless teaser confirming Sora went up on the official Fortnite X account days before the official Kingdom Hearts reveal.
The collaboration reaches past cosmetics. The in-game Moon reshapes into a giant heart, expected to hang there until the season closes, and a Shadow Heartless shoe cosmetic joins the lineup.