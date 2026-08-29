Pop Culture

Crunchyroll Is Pulling Its Nintendo Switch App Right Before Halloween

The anime streaming service is shutting down its Switch app this fall, with no reason given and no Switch 2 app on the horizon.

Crunchyroll.
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Crunchyroll will shut down its Nintendo Switch app on October 30, 2026, and has already removed it from the Nintendo eShop without explaining why.
  • Existing users can keep streaming through the shutdown date, then use the same account and subscription on Crunchyroll's website, mobile app, or more than 30 other platforms.
  • The app launched in February 2022 with TV, tabletop, handheld, and select offline-viewing support, but Crunchyroll has not announced a Nintendo Switch 2 replacement.

Crunchyroll has announced that it will be ending its run on the Nintendo Switch — but so far no reason has been given as to why.

The anime streaming service officially confirmed its Nintendo Switch app will go dark on October 30, with the eShop listing already pulled as of this week. Crunchyroll offered no explanation for the decision.

Nintendo's support page was updated with a direct notice for subscribers: "Service for Crunchyroll on Nintendo Switch will be discontinued on October 30, 2026. If you already have the Crunchyroll application on your Nintendo Switch, you can continue to use it until this date."

Crunchyroll has since sent affected subscribers an email pointing them towards other alternatives. "The Crunchyroll app for Nintendo Switch will no longer be available beginning October 30, 2026," the message began.

"The good news: The Crunchyroll experience continues everywhere else. You can still stream the world's largest dedicated anime library on crunchyroll.com, the Crunchyroll mobile app, and more than 30 other global and regional platforms and devices with the same account and subscriptions you already have."

The Crunchyroll Switch app had been live since February 2022, launching roughly a year after Sony completed its acquisition of the anime giant. It supported TV, tabletop, and handheld modes, and offered offline downloads for Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan subscribers on par with the mobile experience.

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