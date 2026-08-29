Crunchyroll Is Pulling Its Nintendo Switch App Right Before Halloween

Crunchyroll has announced that it will be ending its run on the Nintendo Switch — but so far no reason has been given as to why.

The anime streaming service officially confirmed its Nintendo Switch app will go dark on October 30, with the eShop listing already pulled as of this week. Crunchyroll offered no explanation for the decision.

Nintendo's support page was updated with a direct notice for subscribers: "Service for Crunchyroll on Nintendo Switch will be discontinued on October 30, 2026. If you already have the Crunchyroll application on your Nintendo Switch, you can continue to use it until this date."

Crunchyroll has since sent affected subscribers an email pointing them towards other alternatives. "The Crunchyroll app for Nintendo Switch will no longer be available beginning October 30, 2026," the message began.

"The good news: The Crunchyroll experience continues everywhere else. You can still stream the world's largest dedicated anime library on crunchyroll.com, the Crunchyroll mobile app, and more than 30 other global and regional platforms and devices with the same account and subscriptions you already have."