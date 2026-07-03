Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll is a digital streaming platform and media company specializing in anime, manga, and Asian pop culture. Founded in 2006 by University of California, Berkeley graduates, it became one of the first legal services to offer simulcasts of new anime episodes directly from Japan, quickly establishing itself as a leading destination for anime fans worldwide. Its relevance in the global anime community comes from providing timely access to new episodes alongside exclusive premieres and original productions. Fans return for its extensive manga library and curated content that supports niche genres and emerging creators, making Crunchyroll a hub for both mainstream hits and underground titles.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Solo Leveling
Pop Culture

Aniplex and Crunchyroll Announce 'Solo Leveling: Beyond the System' Film For Theaters

The original-story film picks up after Season 2.

Trey Alston10 days ago
Mob Psycho 100
Pop Culture

'Mob Psycho 100' Anime Celebrating 10th Anniversary in Movie Theaters

Five episodes are coming to select theaters on July 20.

Trey Alston17 days ago
'Kagurabachi'
Pop Culture

'Kagurabachi' Anime Coming to Crunchyroll With Katsuyuki Konishi Joining Cast

The adaptation of Takeru Hokazono's hit manga has landed a worldwide, simulcast deal.

Trey Alston21 days ago
Characters from "Hunter x Hunter" including Kurapika, Gon, Leorio, and Killua, stand in front of a map.
Pop Culture

Crunchyroll Pulls Wildly Popular Series 'Hunter x Hunter' With No Explanation

The series has often been cited as one of the most popular anime series in the West.

Joe Price109 days ago
Crunchyroll
Pop Culture

Crunchyroll Confirms Customer Data Breach Linked to Third-Party Vendor

The hacker wanted $5 million as payment and, the streaming service didn't respond.

Trey Alston115 days ago
Advertisement
Crunchyroll
Pop Culture

Crunchyroll Announces Massive Lineup of New Anime This Spring

The company announced more than 40 new shows.

Trey Alston115 days ago
Sekiro trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for ‘Sekiro’ Anime Adaptation of the Video Game

It's a beautiful, hand-drawn anime.

Trey Alston122 days ago
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Stuns in Cosplay to Present Award for 'Anime of the Year' at Crunchyroll Awards in Japan

The rapper donned two anime-inspired looks during her appearance at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

Alex Ocho867 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App