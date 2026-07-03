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From 'Black Torch' to 'Dragon Ball Super: Beerus,' here's a look at what's new and next in anime.Khal
Saitama can defeat almost any opponent with a single punch, but his real challenge is finding purpose after becoming unbeatable.Brendan Frederick
Looking for your next anime obsession? Here are the must-watch anime series everyone’s talking about — across Dragon Ball Super, Vinland Saga, Frieren, and more.Marc Griffin
Need help on what shows on Crunchyroll to watch? We've got you covered. Here are the best shows on Crunchyroll that are worth watching this July 2023.Brent Eickhoff