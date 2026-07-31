Chrisean Rock Denies Any Role in Ex Ronny Doe's Murder, Says Police Cleared Her

Chrisean Rock is speaking out about the most serious rumors of her career, flatly denying any connection to the killing of her ex-boyfriend Karon "Ronny Doe" Cann during a new livestream.
Rock told her audience that during their investigation, police interviewed her on camera, recording her answers, and came away satisfied. "We know you didn't do it, we got his phone," she recalled them saying. Rock added that she welcomed the scrutiny, framing it as the fastest path to identifying who actually killed Cann.
"That got nothing to do with me. His death has nothing to do with me,” she continued. “Yes, he made my life about him because he needed money. He was desperate.”
She referenced the fact that before his death, Cann had claimed to be the father of Rock’s son Chrisean Jr. She has always denied this, saying that the child’s father is Blueface.
Cann, 24, was fatally shot on Feb. 3, 2025, near Severn Tree Boulevard and Sea Pine Circle in Severn, Maryland. Officers responding to reports of gunshots found him at 7:10 p.m.; paramedics treated him at the scene before he was rushed to University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators at the time said the shooting appeared to be a targeted incident rather than a random act of violence.
Rumors tying Rock to the death had been circulating since last May, when her sister, rapper Tesehki, made public insinuations connecting her to the case.
The case remains unsolved.