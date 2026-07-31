Chrisean Rock Denies Any Role in Ex Ronny Doe's Murder, Says Police Cleared Her

Chrisean Rock is speaking out about the most serious rumors of her career, flatly denying any connection to the killing of her ex-boyfriend Karon "Ronny Doe" Cann during a new livestream.

Rock told her audience that during their investigation, police interviewed her on camera, recording her answers, and came away satisfied. "We know you didn't do it, we got his phone," she recalled them saying. Rock added that she welcomed the scrutiny, framing it as the fastest path to identifying who actually killed Cann.

"That got nothing to do with me. His death has nothing to do with me,” she continued. “Yes, he made my life about him because he needed money. He was desperate.”

She referenced the fact that before his death, Cann had claimed to be the father of Rock’s son Chrisean Jr. She has always denied this, saying that the child’s father is Blueface.