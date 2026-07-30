The investigation into the February, 2025 murder of Karon Makhai “Ronny Doe” Cann, the ex-boyfriend of reality tv star and musician Chrisean Rock, is still ongoing, per police.

TMZ recently reached out to the Anne Arundel County (Maryland) Police Department, asking if they’d made any progress into finding Cann’s killer. The outlet received a response on Monday (July 27). A rep told them, “We can confirm that it is an open and active investigation; however, we are unable to provide any additional details.”

Cann was shot and killed on the evening of February 3, 2025 in Severn, Maryland. Officers responding to reports of gunshots found him at 7:10 p.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was 24.

Initial reports from authorities said that there were indications that Cann’s shooting “was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.”

Almost eighteen months later, the case remains unsolved, and no suspects have been publicly identified.