'Last of Us' Director Bruce Straley Apologizes After Saying Recent AAA Games Are 'Boring'

The Last of Us and Uncharted 2 director shared his apology on X after his comments to Edge magazine about AAA being uninteresting caused a stir in the gaming community.

Bruce Straley has issued a public apology to the developers of God of War Laufey after saying new AAA games are “boring.”

"I want to apologize to the Laufey team for dragging you all into this uninvited & unnecessary negative attention," Straley wrote. "I was trying to illustrate an industry concern & my mistake of naming your game is being used out of context & for clickbait. You don't need this. I'm sorry."

The comments that set off the backlash came from an interview where Straley said the newest experiences in the AAA space are "boring” and reached for Santa Monica Studio's game as his example.

"God of War Laufey, I look at that game, and every pixel is mind-blowing. The amount of work and skill that's gone into every single frame... I've made those kinds of games, and I'm still blown away. But when I actually look at what you're doing in the game? I'm not excited," Straley said. "And that's nothing against the God of War team. Just, across the board in triple-A, it feels like there's no opportunity to inject fresh, innovative ideas."

In his follow-up post, Straley reframed his comment to be about the whole business rather than one studio's work.

"A journo asked me about the state of our industry. I mentioned a few concerns. One being the lack of innovation and risks taken in the AAA space," he wrote. "Though this isn't the team's fault! My fear is that our player base is getting tired of playing the same verbs for the last 20 years."