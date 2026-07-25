New Kratos-Led 'God of War' Game With Ties to Laufey on the Way

A new God of War game led by Kratos is in development, and it will connect directly to the events of God of War: Laufey.

The franchise-shaking reveal was confirmed on Friday (July 24) by PlayStation's Santa Monica Studio during its San Diego Comic-Con panel, "Forging God of War's Next Heroes."

Elsewhere during the panel, Deborah Ann Wolf, who voices Laufey, Kratos' wife, in the upcoming God of War Laufey, described her character as a "reluctant hero."

Kratos’ voice actor, Chris Judge, also spoke about the importance of her character in both God of War and God of War: Ragnarok.

"I always thought that Faye was the genesis of the change of Kratos," he said. "So much of the message in the first two games was about hope and forgiveness and being better. I think that all started with Kratos' relationship with Faye. That's where it began in him and what kept him going was ensuring that this wonderful life that we had created together would be better than the old man."