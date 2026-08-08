Bella Thorne Reveals She's Writing And Directing ‘Spring Breakers’ Sequel

“The producers watched Color Your Hurt, which is the movie that I just wrapped, an early cut of it. And they asked me to write something to see if they would like it,” Thorne said around the 1 hour and 43-minute mark. “And they loved it! And now I’m writing and directing Spring Breakers 2.”

Variety revealed the sequel last year in an announcement and, at the time, shared the cast that included Thorne, True Whitaker, Grace Van Dien, and Ariel Martin. Though she wasn’t initially set to direct the film, Thorne announced the news during a new episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast that she’ll be sitting in the director’s chair.

Thorne also revealed a bit about what’ll make the sequel different than the original film that came out in 2012. “This time, things are different,” Thorne explained. “They are crazy. There’s a lot of craziness, there’s a lot of litness. There is so much litness in this movie.”

As for what else to expect, Thorne gave some initial details about how exciting she plans for it to be.

“I don’t want to get in trouble, but what I can say is it is so litty, litty McTitties,” Thorne said. “From start to finish, it’s lit as fuck. We are having fun. If you want to go to the theater and have fun, you’re going to have fun with this movie, that’s for sure.”

Spring Breakers starred James Franco, Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, and Gucci Mane. Released via A24, the film grossed $31.7 million against a $5 million budget.