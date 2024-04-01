Storm Reid Says She's 'Not Surprised' by Delay of 'Euphoria' Season 3

Storm Reid is just like us.

The actress, who plays Gia Bennett, the younger sister of Zendaya's character Rue on HBO's Euphoria, said she wasn't surprised by HBO's decision to put season three on hold, but that doesn't mean she's happy about it. Join the club.

"I would hope the viewers, the audience, will be able to finish the show," Reid told Variety. "I think we should handle the show with care. We've put our hearts and souls into it."

Reid added that while she wants season three to move forward, she kind of saw the decision coming. "We would all hope to be able to go back tomorrow, but there are logistics that have to be figured out," she said. "So even though I'm a little disappointed, I'm not surprised."

Last weekend, rumors began circulating that Euphoria's third season had been canceled. However, HBO released a statement denying the speculation, but did say that the season is delayed indefinitely.

"HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season," said an HBO spokesperson. "In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities."

Season three was originally slated for 2024, but after the writers' strike and the death of Angus Cloud, who played Fezco, the future of the show became murky. Meanwhile, many of the show's leads, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and Colman Domingo have recently emerged as a brand new crop of Hollywood movie stars.