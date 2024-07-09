Sketch Says FaZe Clan 'Saved' His Life Amid Homophobic Reactions to OnlyFans Past

According to the popular Twitch streamer, he's been "living under the threat of that coming out" for two years.

Jul 09, 2024
Young man wearing headphones and glasses on left; old running shoes and glasses on floor on right. Image related to pop culture article
Images via Twitch and X
Young man wearing headphones and glasses on left; old running shoes and glasses on floor on right. Image related to pop culture article
Images via Twitch and X

Sketch says his FaZe Clan friends "saved" him after his past OnlyFans work was outed by someone who presumably hates themselves and wishes to inflict that misery on the rest of the world.

Love you brother 😂

But seriously are you coming back for these??? pic.twitter.com/hJZZCwrLpA

— FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) July 8, 2024

For reasons one can reasonably tie directly to unmitigated homophobia, an unknown party, or parties, took it upon themselves to leak the content in question, which swiftly started making the rounds on social media in recent days. The popular Twitch streamer later spoke out, saying in a stream on Monday that he’d been trying to avoid the platform formerly known as Twitter, where some were quick to mock him for something that warrants nothing of the sort.

"That was me," he told fans. "It’s okay though. I will tell you what, two years ago I did some stuff. I’m sorry if you’ve seen some of the stuff. You know, I’m a changed person."

From there, Sketch made a quick Bill Clinton joke before elaborating on this period in his life, saying he was "dealing with some addiction problems" during "a dark time, a rough time" in his life.

"I’ve been living under the threat of that coming out for, like, two years," he added, noting that a weight has now been "lifted off my shoulders."

Sketch also spoke openly about his initial reaction to the news, emotionally revealing that he had initially considered dying by suicide.

"I’ll be honest," he said on Twitch. "Plan A was, and I’ll say it candidly, was to probably eat, um, to probably call it quits if this ever came out. But some people saved me. Shout out Banks. Shout out my parents. Shout out y’all. I fucked up but I’m changed. My original plan was, there’s two things: one, either be delusional and think it’s never gonna come out. Or two, what’s the plan after? The plan after was not very good. If I was alone and I was at my house I probably wouldn’t be talking to you right now. But the people at FaZe, Banks especially, and my friends that I’ve made over the past couple years came and they saved me."

View this video on YouTube
Video via Twitch/YouTube

Monday night, Banks shared an update to X featuring a photo of Sketch’s shoes and glasses, as well as a screenshot of a conversation the two shared over text. Banks also called out the "fucking weirdos" who had been mocking Sketch for his OnlyFans past.

"Sketch was my homie yesterday, he’s my homie today, he’ll be my homie tomorrow," Banks said.

Tweet by FaZe Banks about private information and assumptions, includes text messages showing support from friends and reassurance to talk anytime
Image via X

Others in the larger streaming community have also spoken out in support of Sketch, including Kai Cenat. Meanwhile, fans and those new to the Twitch space alike have joined Banks in calling out those aforementioned "fucking weirdos" who quickly turned this all into a marathon of homophobic bullshittery.

Kai Cenat talks about people on the internet bullying Sketch over his past.

“Why does something somebody else do get you so mad to the point you gotta bully them, The Internet is a crazy place.” pic.twitter.com/AJgNV9UZiH

— Kai Mafia Updates🗽💫 (@Kaimafiaupdates) July 9, 2024

niggas treatin sketch worse than drdisrespect ##nooticing

— Renzy₊⊹ (@reenzy) July 8, 2024

the internet is so wicked y’all really made him apologize for being himself https://t.co/pVbEj9lyR6

— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) July 8, 2024

The sketch situation is crazy, truly showing how homophobic this space is. Who cares what he did and with who in the past. Mans is genuine, doesn’t run around bothering others for content, and from what it seems, even if all the content leaked is him, it seems everything shared…

— SteffyEvans (@SteffyEvans) July 8, 2024

There is nothing wrong with being gay or an only fans creator.

There is however something VERY wrong with being homophobic or a bigot.

This Sketch situation got a lot of terrible people exposing themselves for who they really are.

— DougDagnabbit (@dougdagnabbit) July 8, 2024

I don't believe in "violence isn't the answer" because some of these homophobic bigots crying about Sketch highkey deserve to be kicked in the dick and have their shit rocked

— Eli 🍚 (@EliLikesRice) July 8, 2024

the only thing the sketch drama exposed for me is how homophobic some of y’all are

— jalon (@jalonaz) July 8, 2024

The sketch situation really shows which influencers are actually good people and which people are homophobic scumbags
pic.twitter.com/2XC6rIdwux

— Trentology💫 (@trentology_LFC) July 9, 2024

In short, Sketch has nothing to apologize for. Fuck the lames.

Faze ClanTwitchStreamingControversyOnlyfans

Latest in Pop Culture