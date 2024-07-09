Sketch Says FaZe Clan 'Saved' His Life Amid Homophobic Reactions to OnlyFans Past

For reasons one can reasonably tie directly to unmitigated homophobia, an unknown party, or parties, took it upon themselves to leak the content in question, which swiftly started making the rounds on social media in recent days. The popular Twitch streamer later spoke out, saying in a stream on Monday that he’d been trying to avoid the platform formerly known as Twitter, where some were quick to mock him for something that warrants nothing of the sort.

"That was me," he told fans. "It’s okay though. I will tell you what, two years ago I did some stuff. I’m sorry if you’ve seen some of the stuff. You know, I’m a changed person."

From there, Sketch made a quick Bill Clinton joke before elaborating on this period in his life, saying he was "dealing with some addiction problems" during "a dark time, a rough time" in his life.

"I’ve been living under the threat of that coming out for, like, two years," he added, noting that a weight has now been "lifted off my shoulders."

Sketch also spoke openly about his initial reaction to the news, emotionally revealing that he had initially considered dying by suicide.

"I’ll be honest," he said on Twitch. "Plan A was, and I’ll say it candidly, was to probably eat, um, to probably call it quits if this ever came out. But some people saved me. Shout out Banks. Shout out my parents. Shout out y’all. I fucked up but I’m changed. My original plan was, there’s two things: one, either be delusional and think it’s never gonna come out. Or two, what’s the plan after? The plan after was not very good. If I was alone and I was at my house I probably wouldn’t be talking to you right now. But the people at FaZe, Banks especially, and my friends that I’ve made over the past couple years came and they saved me."