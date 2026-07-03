Faze Clan

FaZe Clan is a professional esports organization and content collective founded in 2010, originally known for Call of Duty trickshotting before expanding into competitive play across Fortnite, Valorant, and other titles. It has evolved into a multimedia brand with a strong presence on Twitch and YouTube, featuring top gamers alongside collaborations with hip-hop artists like Offset and athletes such as LeBron James, blending gaming with broader pop culture. FaZe Clan’s cultural relevance comes from its ability to merge competitive esports with lifestyle content, creating a unique community that follows both high-level gameplay and influencer-driven media. Fans return for its signature mix of gaming highlights, music collaborations, and fashion drops, which together define its identity beyond traditional esports organizations.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

CORE.
Pop Culture

Ex-FaZe Clan Members Form New Streaming Group, CORE

The group unveiled their six members during a livestream led by FaZe Clan's former head Banks.

Jaelani Turner-Williams79 days ago
Jason Nguyen, aka JasonTheWeen, attends TwitchCon 2024 San Diego on September 21, 2024 in San Diego, California.
Pop Culture

JasonTheWeen Opens Up About the Group Decision to Leave FaZe Clan: 'We Never Wanted This to Happen'

The 21-year-old Twitch streamer left FaZe Clan last year alongside a wave of other members.

Joe Price87 days ago
JasonTheWeen, in a patterned black hoodie, sits in a modern room, gesturing with his hands.
Pop Culture

JasonTheWeen Says Streaming Comes With 'A Lot of Baggage'

In an interview with Complex News, the former FaZe Clan member suggested that streaming "can take a toll."

Joe Price95 days ago
(L-R) Banks and PlaqueBoyMax.
Pop Culture

Banks Remorseful Over N-Word Use With PlaqueBoyMax: 'I Am An Idiot'

The Former FaZe Clan CEO claims he didn't use the slur "in any sort of racist connotation."

Trey Alston203 days ago
Banks and PlaqueBoyMax
Pop Culture

Former FaZe Clan CEO Banks Calls PlaqueBoyMax ‘Fake,’ Denies Role in Mass Departure

Max said he and the other streamers were treated like "puppets" in the organization.

tara mahadevan205 days ago
Advertisement
FaZe Temperrr during the weigh-in at BOXPARK Wembley, London. Picture date: Friday January 13, 2023.
Pop Culture

FaZe Temperrr Admits He Slept With a 17-Year-Old, Claims He Didn't Know Her Age Until After

FaZe Rain said that Temperrr originally admitted he had sex with two 16-year-olds.

Joe Price307 days ago
PlaqueBoyMax wearing a camo hoodie and smiling in a clothing store, with others in the background.
Pop Culture

PlaqueBoyMax Confirms He Left FaZe Clan

The streamer, producer and rapper announced his departure from the content creation organization.

Alex Ocho347 days ago
FaZe Banks with tattoos and piercings, wearing a black shirt and leather vest, stands in front of a green background with large yellow letters.
Pop Culture

Banks Steps Down As FaZe Clan CEO Amid $MLG Crypto Coin Scandal: 'The Entire Narrative Is Unfair'

The online personality says the online backlash over a meme coin is "destroying" his life.

Alex Ocho355 days ago
Kyrie Irving
Sports

Kyrie Irving Says He Wants to Join Faze Clan, Group Posts Image of Him in Their Uniform

Kyrie Irving revealed on a recent stream that he wants to join FaZe Clan and the group responded in favor of it.

Trey Alston403 days ago
Advertisement
Logic and Maxo Kream
Music

Logic Responds to Maxo Kream’s Plagiarism Accusation, Says He’s ‘Never Heard’ of Him

Logic pointed out that he and Maxo sampled the same song, which he says has been 'sampled like 15 times since the ’70s.'

tara mahadevan481 days ago
(L) FaZe Banks with tattoos and a cap holding a phone. (R) Haliey Welch smiling with long blonde hair in a black blazer and white shirt.
Pop Culture

FaZe Banks Calls Out Haliey Welch’s Team Amid Meme Coin Controversy: 'Fire Everybody'

Banks accused Welch's team of market manipulation and for leaking a canceled episode of her "Talk Tuah" podcast he appeared in.

Alex Ocho527 days ago
Lil Yachty in a red sweater and layered scarves sits in a leather chair, with a vintage lamp in the background.
Pop Culture

Lil Yachty Says Some Streamers Are Bigger Than Rappers Now

During his 'Club Shay Shay' interview, Yachty also called Kai Cenat "the Drake of streaming."

Alex Ocho535 days ago
Central Cee and Plaqueboymax
Music

Central Cee Records New Song “24 Hours” During PlaqueBoyMax Stream

Central Cee's debut album, 'Can't Rush Greatness,' arrived on Friday.

tara mahadevan541 days ago
FaZe Banks with tattoos and Lily Phillips with long hair sit in separate images. The man wears a black hoodie, and the woman is in a striped dress.
Pop Culture

FaZe Banks Responds to Adult Film Star Lily Phillips Claiming They Had Sex in Bathroom

23-year-old Phillips made headlines for a viral stunt that had her sleeping with 100 men in 24 hours.

Alex Ocho543 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App