Streamer Apologizes After Sister Seemingly Gropes Michael Rainey Jr. on Livestream: 'Embarrassed and Disgusted'

Michael Rainey Jr.’s appearance on a recent stream from Tylil James, a.k.a. TyTy, is at the center of a wave of criticism over a moment of what many have called out as nonconsensual groping.
In a clip still making the round as of this writing, as shown below, the Power actor can be seen making an uncomfortable-looking facial expression when approached and, seemingly, inappropriately touched by an individual since claimed to be the streamer’s sister.
"I’m trying to literally ignore this shit but I’m getting texts," James later said, speaking straight to the camera. "The energy shifted and n***as got up and left. All that shit really made me feel a way."
While James says he’s "around celebrities all day," he said the opposite is true for his sister.
"She never seen somebody that caliber so she started…," he said, not finishing the sentence. "You see what I’m saying? And that’s my sister so I’m not gonna say nothing bad about her. I’mma just check her."
According to James, he’s never been "more mad' about anything in his life than he is with how this has all played out.
Rainey, meanwhile, had not publicly commented on the clip as of Monday afternoon. Complex has reached out to the actor’s reps for comment. This story may be updated.
In a follow-up statement shared to his IG, James said he does "not condone any type of assault," adding that he will support "whatever direction" Rainy ends up taking this incident moving forward.
"After the actions that occurred during my stream last night I would like to sincerely apologize to Michael and his family for what took place," James said on Monday. "My little sister was completely wrong and out of line. What she did was very inappropriate and unacceptable. I am truly embarrassed and disgusted by her actions. I completely respect whatever direction Michael wants to go in this situation. After watching the clip, I was completely taken back by what she done. I will take extreme precautions with future streams to avoid similar issues and have banned her from participating in future streams."
