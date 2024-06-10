Streamer Apologizes After Sister Seemingly Gropes Michael Rainey Jr. on Livestream: 'Embarrassed and Disgusted'

Michael Rainey Jr.’s appearance on a recent stream from Tylil James, a.k.a. TyTy, is at the center of a wave of criticism over a moment of what many have called out as nonconsensual groping.

In a clip still making the round as of this writing, as shown below, the Power actor can be seen making an uncomfortable-looking facial expression when approached and, seemingly, inappropriately touched by an individual since claimed to be the streamer’s sister.

"I’m trying to literally ignore this shit but I’m getting texts," James later said, speaking straight to the camera. "The energy shifted and n***as got up and left. All that shit really made me feel a way."

While James says he’s "around celebrities all day," he said the opposite is true for his sister.

"She never seen somebody that caliber so she started…," he said, not finishing the sentence. "You see what I’m saying? And that’s my sister so I’m not gonna say nothing bad about her. I’mma just check her."

According to James, he’s never been "more mad' about anything in his life than he is with how this has all played out.