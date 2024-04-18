Exclusive: Get an Early Look at the Final Season of 'Power Book II: Ghost'

"This explosive season of Ghost is a fitting crescendo in a decade of an immensely popular franchise - fans will not be disappointed," Kathryn Busby, President of Programming at Starz, said when rolling out the teaser. "While this marks the conclusion of one chapter, our commitment to the Power universe endures with more compelling storytelling on the horizon."

Thursday's preview of this "fitting crescendo" gives fans a glimpse at what to expect in the two-part finale from Rainey as Tariq St. Patrick, Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston, Woody McClain as Cane Tejada, Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru Tejada, and LaToya Tonodeo as Diana Tejada.

In Season 4, the first part of which is set to roll out on June 7 (followed by the second on Sept. 6), Tariq is questioning whether there truly is space for both him and Brayden at the top. Additional guest includes Mary J. Blige as Monet Tejada, Method Man as Davis MacLean, Alix Lapri as Effie Morales, Larenz Tate as Rashad Tate, Caroline Chikezie as Noma, Lightskinkeisha as Brushaundria Carmichael, and Michael Ealy as Det. Don Carter.

Get a closer look below.