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Jalen Brunson Offers to Trade Knicks Championship Trophy for Michael Rainey Jr.'s Watch
Regardless of if the New York Knicks star made the trade or not, the 'Power' actor seemingly would have given him the watch for free.
Joseph Sikora and Michael Rainey Jr. to Reprise Their Roles in ‘Power’ Spinoff 'Legacy'
Both actors have returned as their respective characters in other Power installments,
'Power' Star Claims Paige Hurd Got Offended If Her Co-Stars Didn't Get 'Excited' During Love Scenes
Michael Rainey Jr. said that Hurd told her that she would "feel like sh*t" if her co-star didn't seem into the scene.
50 Cent Echoes Michael Rainey Jr.'s Thoughts on Lil Meech: 'This Sh*t Funny'
50 Cent just can't help himself.
50 Cent Makes Light of 'Aggressive Advance' on Michael Rainey Jr. in Groping Incident: 'LOL He's Fine'
After the 23-year-old actor said he was "still in shock," 50 downplayed what happened on camera.
Michael Rainey Jr. Addresses Being Groped by Streamer’s Sister on Livestream: ‘I Am Still in Shock’
Tylil James, a.k.a. TyTy, says his sister is now banned from future livestreams.
Exclusive: Get an Early Look at the Final Season of 'Power Book II: Ghost'
While 'Ghost' is coming to an end, 'Power' fans have much more to look forward to, including the recently announced 'Origins' prequel.
50 Cent Responds to Michael Rainey Jr.’s Comments About 'Power' Spinoff 'Ghost' Coming to an End
While 'Power Book II: Ghost' will end its run with a two-part fourth season, a new prequel series titled 'Origins' is in development.
Romeo Miller Recounts Being Held at Gunpoint by Cop, Was Told 'I Thought You Were Just Some Random Black Dude'
Romeo Miller retold a story about when a police officer pulled him over at gunpoint, but let him go when he realized Romeo wasn't just another Black person.
Michael Rainey Jr. Reveals Traffic Stop Recording With Police Officer: 'I Swear That Camera Saved My Life'
The incident with the 'Power' star follows suit to many stories of a camera possibly saving someone's life while at risk of police brutality.
Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Respond to Michael Rainey Jr. Saying They’re ‘Sellouts’ for ‘Verzuz’ Acquisition
Following Triller’s acquisition of the wildly popular 'Verzuz' series, 'Power' actor Michael Rainey Jr. went on to call Swizz Beatz and Timbaland “sellouts.”