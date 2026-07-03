Michael Rainey Jr.

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(L-R) Jalen Brunson and Michael Rainey Jr.
Sports

Jalen Brunson Offers to Trade Knicks Championship Trophy for Michael Rainey Jr.'s Watch

Regardless of if the New York Knicks star made the trade or not, the 'Power' actor seemingly would have given him the watch for free.

Trey Alston28 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 17: Joseph Sikora (L) and Michael Rainey Jr. attend the Ghost Season 2 Premiere on November 17, 2021 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Joseph Sikora and Michael Rainey Jr. to Reprise Their Roles in ‘Power’ Spinoff 'Legacy'

Both actors have returned as their respective characters in other Power installments,

Jaelani Turner-Williams44 days ago
Actors, Michael Rainey Jr. and Paige Hurd attend the game between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets on February 8, 2022.
Pop Culture

'Power' Star Claims Paige Hurd Got Offended If Her Co-Stars Didn't Get 'Excited' During Love Scenes

Michael Rainey Jr. said that Hurd told her that she would "feel like sh*t" if her co-star didn't seem into the scene.

Joe Price137 days ago
50 Cent and Michael Rainey Jr. pose together at an event. 50 Cent wears a black and white shirt with a cap, while Michael sports a vest over a white T-shirt and glasses
Pop Culture

50 Cent Makes Light of 'Aggressive Advance' on Michael Rainey Jr. in Groping Incident: 'LOL He's Fine'

After the 23-year-old actor said he was "still in shock," 50 downplayed what happened on camera.

Andrew W768 days ago
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Michael Rainey Jr. on the red carpet, wearing a sleeveless, textured top and layered chain necklaces. Background features "Power" branding
Pop Culture

Michael Rainey Jr. Addresses Being Groped by Streamer’s Sister on Livestream: ‘I Am Still in Shock’

Tylil James, a.k.a. TyTy, says his sister is now banned from future livestreams.

Trace William Cowen768 days ago
Two characters from a film engage in a tense conversation by a waterfront with industrial ships in the distance
Pop Culture

Exclusive: Get an Early Look at the Final Season of 'Power Book II: Ghost'

While 'Ghost' is coming to an end, 'Power' fans have much more to look forward to, including the recently announced 'Origins' prequel.

Trace William Cowen821 days ago
Two men posing for the photo, one in a red blazer and another wearing a cap and glasses
Pop Culture

50 Cent Responds to Michael Rainey Jr.’s Comments About 'Power' Spinoff 'Ghost' Coming to an End

While 'Power Book II: Ghost' will end its run with a two-part fourth season, a new prequel series titled 'Origins' is in development.

Trace William Cowen855 days ago
romeo
Life

Romeo Miller Recounts Being Held at Gunpoint by Cop, Was Told 'I Thought You Were Just Some Random Black Dude'

Romeo Miller retold a story about when a police officer pulled him over at gunpoint, but let him go when he realized Romeo wasn't just another Black person.

Jordan Rose1934 days ago
michael-rainy
Pop Culture

Michael Rainey Jr. Reveals Traffic Stop Recording With Police Officer: 'I Swear That Camera Saved My Life'

The incident with the 'Power' star follows suit to many stories of a camera possibly saving someone's life while at risk of police brutality.

Jordan Rose1940 days ago
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Timbaland and Swizz Beatz
Music

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Respond to Michael Rainey Jr. Saying They’re ‘Sellouts’ for ‘Verzuz’ Acquisition

Following Triller’s acquisition of the wildly popular 'Verzuz' series, 'Power' actor Michael Rainey Jr. went on to call Swizz Beatz and Timbaland “sellouts.”

Joe Price1956 days ago

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