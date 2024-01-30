Jonathan Majors Tells Paparazzo 'God Is Great' When Asked How He’s Doing Following Assault Conviction

Jonathan Majors points to “prayer” and “faith” as his focus following his split verdict conviction last December of third-degree assault and second-degree harassment.

When approached in the West Hollywood area by a TMZ-affiliated paparazzo, Majors, who was acquitted in the New York case of two other charges, was first asked how he's "holding up" following the conviction.

As has been widely reported, the two-count conviction in the case was followed by Majors being removed from several projects, including his Marvel role of Kang the Conqueror and an upcoming film focused on Dennis Rodman's much-discussed 1998 Vegas trip.

Also in response to the verdict in December, it was reported that Magazine Dreams, a film starring Majors that previously screened at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, had been removed from Disney's release calendar. More recently, it was reported that the rights to the movie had been returned to the filmmakers.

“God is good,” Majors said in response to TMZ's question on Monday. “God is great.”

Elsewhere, Majors credited “prayer” and “faith” with helping him “keep positive.” However, he declined to discuss the possibility of future acting plans.

“I think that’s enough for now,” he said, as seen below.