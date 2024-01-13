Jonathan Majors Fired From Dennis Rodman ’48 Hours in Vegas’ Movie Following Assault Verdict

Jonathan Majors will no longer be playing the role of Dennis Rodman in the upcoming film 48 Hours in Vegas following his guilty verdict of assaulting and harrassing his ex-girlfriend.

According to a report from Deadline, another actor will replace Majors, and Lionsgate has officially pulled out from working on the film, leaving it in the hands of its producers, Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Aditya Sood. There's no word if the film is currently being shopped around.

The film will be based on a screenplay written by Jordan VanDina that covers the five-time NBA champion's impromptu trip to Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA Finals between the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz.

Majors' guilty verdict on misdemeanors charges led to him being dropped from several companies, including Marvel Studios, where he played Kang the Conqueror. He already played the role in the Disney+ series Loki and in the movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The character was slated to appear as the next major villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including 2026's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Majors had also reportedly been dropped from the music biopic Otis and Zelma and the Walter Mosley novel adaptation The Man in My Basement, along with his former management and PR companies. Originally scheduled for last month, Majors' bodybuilding drama Magazine Dreams has been pulled from Disney's release schedule.

According to writer and film insider Daniel Richtman, Colman Domingo is being eyed to take over the pivotal Kang role in the MCU. In 2022, the Emmy-winning Euphoria star showed interest in being part of Marvel or DC's cinematic universes, ideally as a villain.

"When it comes to Marvel and DC, I'm like, 'I think I'm ready now.' I'm worked out, fit, I think I want to play a villain," the 54-year-old told AwardsWatch. "I just want to be the villain. I don't want to be the good guy. I actually want to do some really nasty, dirty work."