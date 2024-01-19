Jacob Elordi on 'GOAT' Leonardo DiCaprio Approaching Him at Night Club to Praise 'Euphoria' Camera Angles

Imagine, if you will, Leonardo DiCaprio approaching Jacob Elordi in a dimly lit club where no one, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Jacob Elordi, can hear a goddamn thing because it's too fucking loud. Now imagine DiCaprio doing so just to deliver some kind words of praise for Euphoria, the third season of which is still a ways off.

According to Elordi, this exact scenario played out earlier in his career. About three minutes into his interview with Phlegmy Gallons on Thursday, Elordi, whose turn as Elvis Presley in last year’s Priscilla film earned high marks from critics, was asked about the current status of production on the series’ upcoming third season. Per Elordi, he’s hoping they start shooting “soon,” joking that showmakers may have to “Benjamin Button me” otherwise. Elordi then broke out his DiCaprio story.

"The biggest one is Leonardo DiCaprio, which sounds like a crazy name-drop and it is a crazy name-drop," the BAFTA-nominated Saltburn actor said when asked about famous Euphoria fans. "But yeah, Leonardo DiCaprio, he came up to me in a club one time when I was sort of much younger. And so we’re in this club and there’s really loud music and everything. He’s like, 'The shot in the first season, you know the shot where you came in,' and it’s him and I in the middle of this club just talking about camera angles."

DiCaprio, Elordi added, is "the GOAT."