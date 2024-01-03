Jacob Elordi’s Instantly Infamous 'Saltburn' Bathtub Scene Inspires TikTok Drink and Scented Candle

You can now buy a candle inspired by the bathtub scene in Saltburn.
The film, written and directed by Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) and starring Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi alongside Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan, has been turning heads since its stateside release on Nov. 17.
Per Rolling Stone, Saltburn is likened to a twisted version of The Great Gatsby where Oliver Quick (Keoghan), who just started his first year at Oxford, befriends and quickly becomes obsessed with his peer, the wealthy Felix Catton (Elordi). Felix learns about Oliver’s tragic past and invites him to stay at his family’s luxurious estate in Saltburn, England for the summer.
The comedic satire then takes a series of horrifying twists and turns that alter the course of Oliver and Felix's lives forever.
Among the most controversial scenes in Saltburn is the now-infamous “bathtub scene,” where Keoghan’s character watches Elordi’s masturbate in a bath and goes on to loudly slurp up what’s left of the water he just ejaculated in.
Now you can own a candle inspired by that jaw-dropping moment courtesy of an Etsy seller.
The “100% natural soy wax blend” candle will set you back $33 (or on sale for $26.40 as of this writing) and comes in five different scents, though hopefully it's not made from anyone's actual bath "water." Per the listing, all the scents (odors?) come in the same white wax color. Appropriately so.
If candles aren’t your thing and you’re looking for a more immersive Saltburn experience, get into the “Jacob Elordi Bathtub Water Cocktail” recipe that has been making the rounds on social media.
Among the raucous TikTok comments are "a literal cocktail," "should be served warm," and "ima need the original ingredients."
Elordi spoke about the “bathtub scene” to Variety during the film’s press tour and joked, “I was like, ‘Thank God, it’s mine,’ I was very proud. I was very proud to have Barry Keoghan guzzling it like that.”