Jacob Elordi’s Instantly Infamous 'Saltburn' Bathtub Scene Inspires TikTok Drink and Scented Candle

You can now buy a candle inspired by the bathtub scene in Saltburn.

The film, written and directed by Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) and starring Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi alongside Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan, has been turning heads since its stateside release on Nov. 17.

Per Rolling Stone, Saltburn is likened to a twisted version of The Great Gatsby where Oliver Quick (Keoghan), who just started his first year at Oxford, befriends and quickly becomes obsessed with his peer, the wealthy Felix Catton (Elordi). Felix learns about Oliver’s tragic past and invites him to stay at his family’s luxurious estate in Saltburn, England for the summer.

The comedic satire then takes a series of horrifying twists and turns that alter the course of Oliver and Felix's lives forever.