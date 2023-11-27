'Euphoria' Actor Colman Domingo Pushes Back Against Claims of Toxic Environment on Set of HBO Drama

Colman Domingo is the latest Euphoria actor to speak out against claims of a toxic work environment on the set of the Emmy-winning HBO drama.

During a recent interview with Louis Chilton for The Independent, Domingo, who plays Ali on the series, pushed back against any such talk while pointing to the fact that putting in long hours is simply part of being an artist operating at the highest level. As fans will recall, the Euphoria production was the subject of speculation last year, as was creator Sam Levinson’s other HBO project The Idol.

“No,” Domingo said when asked about the claims as they relate to Euphoria. “Not one bit. I’m not gonna invalidate [anyone’s] experience. But working in television is long hours. Sometimes you work up to 14 hours a day. And then you have to go home and prep. You have to really live and work in a very methodical way. A lot of young actors may not be up for the task, or have that same work ethic.”

Speaking more generally, Domingo pointed to his decades in the industry as having taught him “what hard work is.” He also reflected on his initial reaction to hearing the Euphoria-focused reports, noting that he questioned the original source of the claims.

“I thought, ‘where is this coming from? That’s just a normal work day,’” he said, later adding “there’s no one that’s going to mistreat you” on the set of Levinson’s Zendaya-led series. In fact, per Domingo, Levinson himself is a “joyful” and “collaborative” filmmaker who “could not be a bigger advocate for his actors.”

Read more here.

Previously, fellow Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney expressed similarly full-hearted support for Levinson. In a Variety chat back in August, Sweeney, who plays Cassie on the series, reminded those concerned about the toxic work environment claims that those who are actually working on the set each day are “still supportive” of Levinson and the production at large.

“It’s hard to see someone completely trashed by the public and the media when no one’s actually there,” she said at the time.

Last year, HBO issued a statement saying that the “top priority” on Euphoria and its entire slate of projects was the “well-being of cast and crew.”

With two seasons in the bag, not to mention Emmy wins for Zendaya and Colman Domingo, all eyes are on Levinson and company as fans await firm news on when to expect new episodes. As of earlier this month, a 2025 release window had been confirmed by HBO.