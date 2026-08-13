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Brad Pitt Says 'Bad Acting' Prevents Him From Watching Porn: 'Drives Me Crazy'

Pitt expects a certain level of acting in what he watches, even in adult films.

Brad Pitt wearing sunglasses and a dark suit, with a neutral expression against a blurred background.
Image via Getty/Gareth Cattermole/Warner Bros. Pictures

Don’t expect Brad Pitt to be extolling the virtues of pornography anytime soon.

The Oscar-winning actor, soon to be seen back in Cliff Booth mode for a David Fincher-helmed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel, lamented what he sees as the inadequacy of the acting in pornographic titles during a recent Esquire interview with Ryan D'Agostino.

But first, he offered to share his “whole curriculum” on the athletic art of flopping with any football stars who may be in need, ultimately leading to him zooming out a bit to share his personal grievances on undercooked performances at large.

“It’s one of those things that’s accepted but that no one likes—like forties acting, when the female actors would swoon. … Bad acting drives me crazy. It’s why I can’t watch porn,” Pitt said in the recent interview, which has spurred a bevy of widely aggregated breakouts, including a passing mention of “family stuff” by the actor and producer who was once married to Angelina Jolie. In 2022, Jolie accused Pitt of abuse, which he denied through a rep.

Before the Quentin Tarantino-penned The Adventures of Cliff Booth takes flight in November, Pitt will lead Heart of the Beast, which finds him reuniting with Fury director David Ayer. The survival thriller is out Sept. 25 and also stars J.K. Simmons and Anna Lambe. Pitt is a producer on both projects.

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