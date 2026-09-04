Ray J Declares Bow Wow a 'B*tch' and 'Ho' in Intense Back-and-Forth: 'Ain't Nobody Listening to You'

Ray J and Bow Wow got into it on Thursday Night (Sept. 3), though it wasn’t immediately clear whether the ensuing back-and-forth marked a genuine moment of heatedness between the two or mere antics.
To be clear, Ray J, who last month emerged victorious in a celebrity boxing match against Orlando Brown, suggested several times in the Instagram-shared video seen below that he was “joking” about at least a few of his remarks.
“Yo, guess who stepped in the chat? Bow Wow has now stepped into the chat,” Ray J said early into the video. “And Bow Wow's a bitch. Bow Wow's a ho.”
From there, Ray J, who sporadically engaged with Bow Wow, who was speaking from a separate phone, recalled visiting a strip club, remarking that Bow became “jealous” over him “trying to look out for his ho.” Additional declarations of Bow as a “bitch” followed, as did a command from Ray J for him to “shut your fucking mouth” amid efforts to chime in.
“Ray, that’s how you feel about your little brother?” a voice, presumably Bow’s, is heard asking at one point. “Damn.”
Like Mike then got a mocking reference from Ray J (“Which Mike, n***a?”), who conceded to having “love” for Bow Wow despite his opinion of him, at least in this moment, as “a real ho” and a “little bitch-ass n***a.”
Claims of drug use followed, while Bow Wow, seemingly, could later be heard telling Ray J “You know not to play with me” and “I love you, Ray J.”
“Ain’t nobody listening to you,” Ray J also told the Tokyo Drift actor and So So Def alum. “Shut the fuck up, bro.”
Elsewhere, Bow Wow was cautioned against being made “an example” of by Ray J (“You don’t wanna go viral”), joking that he could end up winning an Academy Award, of sorts, if he continues down his current path.
“You gon’ win that Oscar you lookin’ for. … And guess what? It ain’t gon’ be for Like Mike, n***a. It’s gon’ be for being’ a ho, bro,” Ray J said.
The mockery continued in the caption to Ray J’s IG post, like so: “Lil Bow Wow is hilarious! I got the whole video. He’s saying some crazy shit! Should I release the whole video?. … [Bow Wow] is my bitch.”
As of this writing, Bow Wow does not appear to have taken to his socials to issue any additional commentary on what, exactly, transpired here.