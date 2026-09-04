Ray J Declares Bow Wow a 'B*tch' and 'Ho' in Intense Back-and-Forth: 'Ain't Nobody Listening to You'

Ray J and Bow Wow got into it on Thursday Night (Sept. 3), though it wasn’t immediately clear whether the ensuing back-and-forth marked a genuine moment of heatedness between the two or mere antics.

To be clear, Ray J, who last month emerged victorious in a celebrity boxing match against Orlando Brown, suggested several times in the Instagram-shared video seen below that he was “joking” about at least a few of his remarks. “Yo, guess who stepped in the chat? Bow Wow has now stepped into the chat,” Ray J said early into the video. “And Bow Wow's a bitch. Bow Wow's a ho.”

From there, Ray J, who sporadically engaged with Bow Wow, who was speaking from a separate phone, recalled visiting a strip club, remarking that Bow became “jealous” over him “trying to look out for his ho.” Additional declarations of Bow as a “bitch” followed, as did a command from Ray J for him to “shut your fucking mouth” amid efforts to chime in. “Ray, that’s how you feel about your little brother?” a voice, presumably Bow’s, is heard asking at one point. “Damn.” Like Mike then got a mocking reference from Ray J (“Which Mike, n***a?”), who conceded to having “love” for Bow Wow despite his opinion of him, at least in this moment, as “a real ho” and a “little bitch-ass n***a.” Claims of drug use followed, while Bow Wow, seemingly, could later be heard telling Ray J “You know not to play with me” and “I love you, Ray J.”