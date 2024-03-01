50 Cent Teases 'Bigger and Better' Things to Come as 'BMF' Bags Renewal the Same Week Big Meech Gets Sentence Reduced

50 Cent says BMF fans can expect “bigger and better” things to come following news of a Season 4 renewal from Starz, with whom he has a decidedly complicated relationship.
As fans know, the series tells the story of Black Mafia Family founders Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, played by Lil Meech (Big Meech’s son) and Da’Vinchi, respectively. 50 is an executive producer under his G-Unit Film and Television banner.
“You know the vibes season 4 💣 on the way,” 50 wrote in response to the renewal news on Thursday. “It’s only gonna get bigger and better but catch season 3.”
In a statement shared with Complex, Kathryn Busby, president of programming at Starz, said viewers “can’t get enough” of the series.
“We’re thrilled to start working on a new season that will continue bold storytelling of the legend of the Flenory brothers that has proven to resonate so deeply with our viewers,” Busby said.
Later, 50 reshared a BMF-focused video from Power actor Gianni Paolo, who called the series “the best show on Starz” and joked that he’s only handling the Power part of Brayden Weston for the money.
"I’m super excited for the best show on Starz to be back. ... I’m excited to see it," Paolo said. "Dude, it’s way, way better than Power. I don’t even like Power. I’m just here for a paycheck. I would rather be on BMF."
When sharing Paolo's video, 50 pointed out they are "all on the same team."
As referenced in the clip, news of BMF's latest renewal comes mere days after it was reported that the real-life Big Meech will be coming home sooner than expected.
In an order filed Feb. 27, per federal courts reporter Robert Snell, Big Meech had his prior 324-month sentence reduced to 292 months. This means he’ll potentially be released next year.
Meanwhile, Friday marks the Season 3 premiere of BMF on Starz. The first episode, titled "Detroit vs Everybody," is directed by Timothy Burton and written by Heather Zuhlke. See a trailer below.
Beyond the 50-produced Starz series, the history of the Black Mafia Family has been consistently referenced across pop culture for years. Back in 2010, for example, Rick Ross dropped the Big Meech-mentioning track "B.M.F. (Blowin' Money Fast)," a single off his Teflon Don album. In the song's chorus, Rozay compares himself to both Big Meech and Larry Hoover, a name that should be familiar to Drake and Ye fans.
More recently, Pusha T included a Big Meech mention in the third verse of the Ye-produced "If You Know You Know" from his excellent and rightfully acclaimed DAYTONA album.
Where were you when Big Meech brought the tigers in?
'Cause I was busy earnin' stripes like a tiger's skin
This is a reference to an oft-mentioned party in Atlanta during which Big Meech is said to have brought two tigers into Magic City.
In 2007, Big Meech pleaded guilty and was initially sentenced to 30 years behind bars in connection with maintaining a continuing criminal enterprise and money laundering.