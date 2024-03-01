50 Cent Teases 'Bigger and Better' Things to Come as 'BMF' Bags Renewal the Same Week Big Meech Gets Sentence Reduced

50 Cent says BMF fans can expect “bigger and better” things to come following news of a Season 4 renewal from Starz, with whom he has a decidedly complicated relationship.

As fans know, the series tells the story of Black Mafia Family founders Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, played by Lil Meech (Big Meech’s son) and Da’Vinchi, respectively. 50 is an executive producer under his G-Unit Film and Television banner.

“You know the vibes season 4 💣 on the way,” 50 wrote in response to the renewal news on Thursday. “It’s only gonna get bigger and better but catch season 3.”