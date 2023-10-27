The 30 Best Movies Streaming on Hulu (November 2023)

For a long time, Hulu just didn't have the same clout as Netflix. But times are changing, and Hulu is on the rise, with the streaming service even directly competing with Netflix when it comes to prices. While Netflix is often lauded for its large selection of TV shows, Hulu has its own equally impressive library, from award-winning comedy and drama content to guilty pleasure reality TV.

Hulu even came for Netflix’s Oscars glory with its original film Minding The Gap, nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the 91st Academy Awards. Beyond the streaming service's original content, Hulu also has some older, more classic titles that Netflix lacks, alongside some of the best movies of the last few years, like Spencer and Palm Springs. They’re also frequently coming out with new, critically acclaimed movies including Crush, The United States vs Billie Holiday and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande that is proving to be crowd pleasers with audiences and critics alike.

From horror movies to sci-fi to comedy to drama, here are the best movies on Hulu streaming right now. If you don't have Hulu yet, sign up now.