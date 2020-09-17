Last Updated: September 17, 2020

Netflix might be the go-to streaming service for all your TV show binge-watching needs, but don't sleep on Hulu, which has a ton of great TV shows to watch. With the fall season in full swing, it's the perfect time to get cozy and fill your time (and heart); why not watch a new drama or comedy on Hulu?

From Freeform's Everything's Gonna Be Okay to crime classic Twin Peaks to Comedy Central hit Broad City, Hulu has the hook up when it comes to half-hour comedy series you love to watch. But that's not all; the streaming service also has hour-long dramas like This Is Us and Castle Rock, in case you're in the mood for a more serious episode (or five) of TV. And in addition to having an amazing selection of pre-existing series to watch, the platform has also welcomed its own original series for you to binge-watch, like the Elisabeth Moss-starring The Handmaid's Tale and coming-of-age comedy PEN15, which just finished its first season.

If you want to settle in for a bigger commitment, check out our list of the best movies on Hulu; you'll find the rom-com, off-the-wall comedy, or far-out sci-fi flick you need on the streaming service. Cycled through those? Check out our list of the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Otherwise, these are the best TV shows streaming on Hulu right now.