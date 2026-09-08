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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Tisha Campbell Learned She Has AuDHD After Finishing Autism Memoir
The actor said she saw two specialists and took 12 assessments with each before receiving a diagnosis of co-occurring autism and ADHD this year.
Will Lavin2 hours ago