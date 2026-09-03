Pop Culture

Tommy Davidson Says Landing ‘The Varnell Hill Show’ in His 60s Was Worth the Wait

More than 30 years after Varnell Hill debuted on Martin, Davidson’s outrageous host returns with Martin Lawrence — and a new fight for relevance.

Tommy Davidson Talks How He Got 'The Varnell Hill Show' in His 60s
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Paramount+

Key Takeaways

  • Tommy Davidson said landing The Varnell Hill Show in his 60s confirmed that his talent and relevance never faded despite decades of career comparisons and setbacks.
  • He told The Breakfast Club that he stopped complaining about other comedians’ success, studied how they moved, and committed to following his own path.
  • The series revives Davidson’s outrageous Martin character more than 30 years later, with Martin Lawrence producing and reprising Martin Payne alongside Kym Whitley and Wendy Raquel Robinson.

Tommy Davidson spent years watching other comedians from his generation become bigger stars. Now, in his 60s, he finally has a television show built around one of his most memorable characters—and he is not pretending the road there was easy.

Davidson, who stars as the title character in The Varnell Hill Show, opened up on The Breakfast Club about the frustration of seeing contemporaries reach career milestones he had not. At one point, he said, the comparison game got loud enough that he had to change how he looked at his own career.

“Why don’t you stop complaining?” Davidson remembered telling himself. “Once you stop complaining about who got this and who got that… why don’t you find out what they did?”

Instead of obsessing over who was getting the bigger movie, better representation, or a hotter opportunity, Davidson said he started paying attention to how successful people moved. “There’s nothing wrong with watching the path and following it,” he said.

But he drew a line between learning from someone else’s career and trying to become them: “For me, I want my path to be my path.”

That path took a very long detour before circling back to Varnell Hill.

Davidson first played the outrageous talk-show host during a two-part Martin storyline in the 1990s. Varnell was introduced as an old WZUP colleague of Martin Payne who had escaped Detroit radio, made it big in Hollywood, and returned home with enough ego to fill the room. His success briefly convinced Martin that Los Angeles might be his next move too.

More than 30 years later, Varnell is no longer dropping into somebody else’s sitcom.

The Varnell Hill Show follows Davidson’s character behind the scenes of his long-running late-night program as he deals with network executives, unruly writers, celebrity guests and his own refusal to quietly age out of the spotlight. Martin Lawrence executive produces the series and makes a special appearance, with Kym Whitley, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Nick Cafero, Emmanuel Hudson and Chris Williams also starring.

For Davidson, getting that opportunity now feels different precisely because it did not arrive when he was younger.

“It’s confirmation, and it’s a comeback too because I get to be in front of the thing that people know me for,” he said.

Davidson compared the experience to a quarterback who loses the starting job but never stops being a quarterback. The big opportunity may disappear for a season—or several—but the skill does not.

“The opportunity didn’t come like in one day,” he said. “The opportunity came by them saying, ‘You know what? I’m going to hang in there.’”

That endurance also changed how Davidson thinks about relevance. He admitted there were times when he believed the industry had stopped recognizing his value simply because he was no longer the newest name in the room.

Now he calls that thinking “mental.” “What comes from you comes from you,” Davidson said. “This is a gift… and it doesn’t wear off.”

And after decades of waiting for Varnell Hill to get another shot? “I’ve seen greater miracles,” Davidson said. “But I’ll take this one.”

Related Stories

Paramount+ Revives Classic 'Martin' Rivalry with 'The Varnell Hill Show'
Pop Culture

Paramount+ Revives Classic ‘Martin’ Rivalry With ‘The Varnell Hill Show’

Tommy Davidson steps into the spotlight, Martin Lawrence returns, and Paramount+ bets big on a fan-favorite rivalry 30 years in the making.

Bernadette Giacomazzo34 days ago
Montel Williams and Maury Povich Spilled All the 1990s Talk Show Tea
Pop Culture

Montel Williams and Maury Povich Break Down the Wild Talk Show Wars of the 1990s

From poached guests to chasing Oprah, the daytime legends revisit the wild ‘90s talk show wars that helped shape reality TV as we know it.

Bernadette Giacomazzo64 days ago
'Boy Meets World' Star Rider Strong is Embracing His 1990s Past
Pop Culture

Rider Strong Is Finally Embracing His ‘Boy Meets World’ Past

From dodging Shawn Hunter to hosting a hit rewatch podcast, the ’90s teen idol reveals how nostalgia and fandom rewrote his relationship with fame.

Bernadette Giacomazzo34 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLil Durk's Lawyers Push for Jury to Watch More of Akademiks Interview (UPDATE)
2
Music50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked
3
Pop CultureExclusive: Sydney Sweeney Talks Novig Partnership, New 'Just Sports' Campaign
4
BetsPatriots at Seahawks Odds: Spread, Moneyline, Total, Props for NFL Opener
5
MusicMegan Thee Stallion Says She Was 'Losing' Herself While Dating Klay Thompson
6
MusicKrayzie Bone Denies Layzie Bone's Claims He Was Left in the Dark About Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Tour

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App