Stephen Hibbert, ‘Pulp Fiction’ Actor Who Played The Gimp, Dead at 68

Stephen Hibbert, the actor and writer best known for portraying the eerie character known as The Gimp in Pulp Fiction, has died at the age of 68.

According to family members, Hibbert died Monday, March 2, in Denver, Colorado after suffering a heart attack. His children, Ronnie, Rosalind, and Greg, confirmed the news in a statement remembering their father's life and legacy.

"Our father, Stephen Hibbert, passed away unexpectedly this week," the family said. "His life was full of love and dedication to the arts and his family. He will be dearly missed by many."

Born in Fleetwood, England, Hibbert built a career that spanned writing, acting, and teaching. He first found success in television during the 1980s as a writer for Late Night with David Letterman before contributing to several comedy and children's programs throughout the following decade.

His writing credits included MADtv, Boy Meets World, and multiple animated children's shows. Hibbert also wrote the 1994 comedy It's Pat: The Movie, starring Julia Sweeney.