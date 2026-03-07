Pop Culture

Stephen Hibbert, ‘Pulp Fiction’ Actor Who Played The Gimp, Dead at 68

The actor and writer, who also worked on Late Night with David Letterman and MADtv, died unexpectedly in Denver.

Stephen Hibbert with gray hair wearing a dark sweater over a collared shirt stands in a well-lit room with a chandelier above.
(Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Stephen Hibbert, the actor and writer best known for portraying the eerie character known as The Gimp in Pulp Fiction, has died at the age of 68.

According to family members, Hibbert died Monday, March 2, in Denver, Colorado after suffering a heart attack. His children, Ronnie, Rosalind, and Greg, confirmed the news in a statement remembering their father's life and legacy.

"Our father, Stephen Hibbert, passed away unexpectedly this week," the family said. "His life was full of love and dedication to the arts and his family. He will be dearly missed by many."

Born in Fleetwood, England, Hibbert built a career that spanned writing, acting, and teaching. He first found success in television during the 1980s as a writer for Late Night with David Letterman before contributing to several comedy and children's programs throughout the following decade.

His writing credits included MADtv, Boy Meets World, and multiple animated children's shows. Hibbert also wrote the 1994 comedy It's Pat: The Movie, starring Julia Sweeney.

While Hibbert spent much of his career behind the scenes, he also appeared in several films. He had roles in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and The Cat in the Hat, both starring Mike Myers.

Still, his most memorable performance came in director Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction. In the cult classic's infamous pawn shop basement scene, Hibbert played The Gimp, a silent character clad in a latex suit and chained to a wall. Though the role featured no spoken dialogue beyond muffled sounds, the unsettling character became one of the film's most recognizable moments.

Outside of Hollywood, Hibbert remained deeply involved in the arts community in Denver. He taught improvisational performance at the Chaos Bloom Theater and also instructed students in film theory at the Denver School of the Arts.

He is survived by his three children.

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