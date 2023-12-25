Melissa Barrera Doubles Down on Palestine Support After being Axed From 'Scream' Franchise: 'I Hope This Christmas Feels Weird”

Melissa Barrera doubled down on her support of Palestine amid its conflict with Israel.
On Christmas Eve, the actress took to her Instagram Stories and used the history of Christmas to reflect on the troubles Palestine are facing this holiday season.
“I hope this Christmas feels… weird,” Barrera wrote. “I hope you can’t ignore the fact that you’re celebrating the birth of a child who was persecuted and targeted and his parents forced to flee to Egypt while right now millions of Palestinians from the exact part of the world are being persecuted and targeted and forced to flee their homes while they are indiscriminately and relentlessly bombed Merry XMas.”
Barrera’s comments come after she was fired from her role in Scream 7 over posts she made in support of Palestine. Scream 7 director Christopher Landon also recently announced he was stepping away from the highly-anticipated film.
“I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago,” Landon shared on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone. But it’s time to move on.”
He continued, “I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes’ legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world. What he and Kevin created is something amazing, and I was honored to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow.”