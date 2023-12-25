Melissa Barrera Doubles Down on Palestine Support After being Axed From 'Scream' Franchise: 'I Hope This Christmas Feels Weird”

Melissa Barrera doubled down on her support of Palestine amid its conflict with Israel .

On Christmas Eve, the actress took to her Instagram Stories and used the history of Christmas to reflect on the troubles Palestine are facing this holiday season.

“I hope this Christmas feels… weird,” Barrera wrote. “I hope you can’t ignore the fact that you’re celebrating the birth of a child who was persecuted and targeted and his parents forced to flee to Egypt while right now millions of Palestinians from the exact part of the world are being persecuted and targeted and forced to flee their homes while they are indiscriminately and relentlessly bombed Merry XMas.”