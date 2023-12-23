'Scream VII' Director Christopher Landon Leaves Project: 'It Was a Dream Job That Turned Into a Nightmare'

He continued, “I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes’ legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world. What he and Kevin created is something amazing and I was honored to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow.”

Scream VII would have been Landon's first installment as part of the franchise. He becomes the third person to no longer be a part of the Scream series, after Jenna Ortega, who left last month due to scheduling conflicts, and Melissa Barrera, who was fired because of making comments in support of Palestinians.

After Barrera's firing, Landon went to X and clarified that it wasn't his choice. "Everything sucks. Stop yelling. This was not my decision to make," he posted.