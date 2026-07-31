Major Harris

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Latest Stories

King Harris with a chain necklace and tattoo, Major Harris wearing glasses and an orange shirt.
Pop Culture

King Harris Sustains Injury After Being Pinned Against a Car by Newly Licensed Brother Major

The son of T.I. and Tiny showed off his swollen knee after Major Harris' parking mishap left him needing a cane.

Mark Elibert2 days ago

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