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Pop Culture
King Harris Sustains Injury After Being Pinned Against a Car by Newly Licensed Brother Major
The son of T.I. and Tiny showed off his swollen knee after Major Harris' parking mishap left him needing a cane.
Mark Elibert2 days ago