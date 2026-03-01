Pop Culture

Kai Cenat Reveals Personal Fashion Journal Documenting His Clothing Journey

Cenat’s notebook tracks meetings with fashion designers, Polaroids from studio sessions, and notes on how professional garments are researched and made.

Kai Cenat wearing a black hoodie and a black cap with "Vuitton" on it stands in front of a patterned background.
(Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Kai Cenat is giving fans a rare look into his creative process, revealing a personal journal he’s been using to document his journey into fashion.

In a post on X, Cenat explained that the notebook was given to him in October of last year, around the time he began seriously studying how garments are made. Rather than keeping his learning private, he decided to turn the journal into a detailed record of his growth.

“I never really got to explain this journal clearly so I’m going to start being transparent,” he wrote. “This journal was gifted to me in October of last year when I started to learn how clothes are made. I decided to document everything I’ve been learning by writing and putting Polaroids in it.”

According to Cenat, the notebook has been a constant companion as he meets designers, visits studios, and expands his knowledge of the fashion world. The cover itself reflects his influences, featuring references to brands and phrases like “VETEMENTS,” “VIVET,” and handwritten notes layered across the surface.

More recently, Cenat said he’s taken things a step further by digitizing the journal’s contents. He’s begun scanning pages and sharing them online so others interested in clothing design can follow along with his education.

“I’ve carried this with me ever since and what I have started doing is scanning the pages and putting them online for anyone else learning about clothing,” he wrote. “I’m grateful for who I’ve met and what I’m continuously learning. I feel like I need to share it with you guys.”

The move highlights Cenat’s growing interest in fashion beyond simply wearing designer brands. While he’s best known for his record-breaking livestreams and viral moments, the journal suggests he’s taking a more hands-on approach to understanding the craft behind the clothes.

By opening up his notebook to the public, Cenat is inviting fans into a more personal side of his creative evolution, one that documents not just where he’s been, but where he hopes to go next in the fashion world.

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