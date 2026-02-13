Kai Cenat Breaks Silence After Cheating Allegations From Ex Gigi

Kai Cenat broke his silence on allegations made by his ex girlfriend, Gigi Gabrielle, who said he cheated on her.

Gabrielle "Gigi" Alayah was previously linked to the streamer until their split in December 2025. After rumors of infidelity on her part, the influencer took to her platform to say she initiated the breakup, eventually releasing a video sharing her side of the story and alleging he cheated.

On Friday (Feb. 13), Cenat took to his Instagram Story to break his silence almost a month after Gigi’s video.

“I just want to say this from my heart. It can be confusing to see news about me and the people around me that isn't true,” Cenat wrote. “I've been sharing my life online for a long time now and know that once you share aspects of your life with the world, it can be hard to keep things private.”

Cenat further goes on to say: “There have been rumors, speculations and comments made about my previous relationship and my friends. I want to apologize for not addressing things sooner, but I needed to take a step back from social media and process everything.”

The streamer reassured fans, writing, “If there's ever something important, something real for me to address or say, you will hear it directly from me. You'll always hear it from me. Don't let all the noise distract from that. This applies to everything in my life. My relationships, my businesses, my streams, everything. I wish the best to Gabrielle and ask to please respect both sides.”