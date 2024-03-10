Harry Potter Actress Thinks Adult ‘Harry Potter’ Fans Need to Move On From the Franchise

Miriam Margolyes, the actress who played Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter film series, believed adult fans of the famed wizard must let their fandom go.

In a candid interview with New Zealand's 1News, the 82-year-old actress expressed her concern for adult fans of the popular franchise, urging them to explore new horizons. Margolyes believes that Harry Potter is a chapter of their lives that should be closed, and she worries for those who are still deeply engrossed in the franchise.

"Harry Potter — I worry about Harry Potter fans because they should be over that by now. It was 25 years ago and it's for children," Margolyes said in response to a question comparing fans of Harry Potter to those who were into her 1980s BBC1 sitcom Blackadder. "They get stuck in it. I do Cameos, and people say, 'We're having a Harry Potter-themed wedding, and I think, 'Gosh, what's their first night of fun going to be?' I can't even think about it. No."

Margolyes claimed that filming Harry Potter was "wonderful" and she was "grateful" for the role of Professor Sprout but continued to claim that fans need to go on with their lives.

The Harry Potter franchise kicked off in 1997 with the book Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, which started a long run of other books that were released, including The Chamber of Secrets, The Prisoner of Azkaban, The Goblet of Fire and more. The book series was eventually turned into a film franchise that was launched in 2001.

In April 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed a new show based on the series would be airing on the Max platform. "We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way," said Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content in a press release.