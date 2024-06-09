Watch Glen Powell Recount the Time His Sister’s Friend Accidentally Went Out With a Cannibal

Glen Powell sure knows how to tell a story. It helps when said story involves a cannibal.

During his appearance on Jake Shane's Therapuss podcast, Powell recounted the time his younger sister's friend went on a date with a man, who, well, wanted to eat her.

"They have a great night, and she goes back to his apartment that night and he's like, "Hey, can I give you a massage?'," Powell recalled. "So, he starts massaging her shoulders. Everything just feelin' odd. She's like, 'I gotta get out of here.' It's a little weird, he's like, 'No, no. Please don't leave. I'm sorry.' She leaves."