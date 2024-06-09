Watch Glen Powell Recount the Time His Sister’s Friend Accidentally Went Out With a Cannibal

Glen Powell sure knows how to tell a story. It helps when said story involves a cannibal.
During his appearance on Jake Shane's Therapuss podcast, Powell recounted the time his younger sister's friend went on a date with a man, who, well, wanted to eat her.
"They have a great night, and she goes back to his apartment that night and he's like, "Hey, can I give you a massage?'," Powell recalled. "So, he starts massaging her shoulders. Everything just feelin' odd. She's like, 'I gotta get out of here.' It's a little weird, he's like, 'No, no. Please don't leave. I'm sorry.' She leaves."
Powell went on to explain that the woman's skin was "itching like crazy" the next day, so she visited her doctor to see what was wrong. According to the doctor, the woman's date used a lotion on her that breaks down human flesh for consumption. The doctor then contacted law enforcement, and what they found next may have saved a number of lives.
"The doctor is like, 'You have to give me this person's address and you should call the police,"' Powell claimed. "They go to this guy's house, and he had several girls' bodies in the house.
Powell can currently be seen in Hitman, which is streaming on Netflix. Check out his full interview on the Therapuss podcast below.