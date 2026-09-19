Big U Approved to be Forcefully Taken to Court by U.S. Marshals, Judge Rules

Key Takeaways
- Eugene “Big U” Henley Jr. allegedly refused to leave his jail cell for a Sept. 17 hearing, prompting a federal judge to authorize U.S. Marshals to use reasonable force and restraints to bring him to court.
- Marshals must read Henley the order and give him one final chance to cooperate before using force, while accounting for any medical condition that could endanger him.
- The hearing concerned his attorneys’ emergency request to withdraw, and the order remains active through future proceedings as Henley fights expanded federal charges ahead of his Feb. 16, 2027 trial.
A federal judge has authorized U.S. Marshals to use force if necessary to bring Eugene "Big U" Henley Jr. to court after he allegedly refused to leave his jail cell for a hearing.
U.S. District Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha issued the order Thursday (Sept. 17), after the court was informed that Henley would not exit his cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles for a scheduled 9 a.m. proceeding.
"IT IS ORDERED that the Marshals produce defendant in Courtroom 6B forthwith for the purpose of attending today's hearing," the order states.
The judge authorized deputies to remove Henley from the detention center using "all reasonable force and restraints necessary to produce the defendant in court," provided doing so would not put him at risk due to a medical condition.
Henley must also be read the order before any force is used and receive "one final opportunity to agree immediately to come to court without the use of force."
Thursday's proceeding concerned an emergency request from Henley's attorneys to withdraw from representing him. His defense has previously said it is sorting through more than 1.1 million pieces of evidence in the sprawling federal case, including thousands of surveillance videos and tens of thousands of intercepted phone calls.
Henley, 59, has remained in federal custody since his March 2025 arrest. Federal prosecutors allege the longtime music executive and former manager of Nipsey Hussle and Kurupt operated as a figure within the Rollin' 60s Neighborhood Crips. Henley has denied the allegations against him.
The case has expanded considerably since prosecutors initially charged Henley in a 43-count indictment. A superseding indictment added charges including solicitation to commit a crime of violence, witness tampering, wire fraud and a conspiracy count connected to transporting an individual for prostitution. Henley pleaded not guilty to the additional charges in August.
His detention has been another ongoing issue in the case. Henley was denied bail in April 2025 after a magistrate judge cited concerns involving potential obstruction and witness intimidation.
Later that year, Henley was denied permission to attend the funeral of his 34-year-old son, Jabari "Baby Uiie" Henley, who was fatally shot on Halloween night in South Los Angeles. The court instead authorized alternatives that included a private viewing and remote access to the funeral.
"I was not able to be present for my son in the way the Court had authorized and made an exception for after his death," Henley later wrote in a court filing. "I was not allowed private viewing, even though there was a court order for this. Of course, I will never have that opportunity again."
The order issued Thursday also extends beyond the missed hearing. It remains effective for future proceedings unless the court changes it, giving the Marshals standing authority to compel Henley's appearance as his case moves toward a Feb. 16, 2027 trial.