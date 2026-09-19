Big U Approved to be Forcefully Taken to Court by U.S. Marshals, Judge Rules

A federal judge has authorized U.S. Marshals to use force if necessary to bring Eugene "Big U" Henley Jr. to court after he allegedly refused to leave his jail cell for a hearing.

U.S. District Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha issued the order Thursday (Sept. 17), after the court was informed that Henley would not exit his cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles for a scheduled 9 a.m. proceeding.

"IT IS ORDERED that the Marshals produce defendant in Courtroom 6B forthwith for the purpose of attending today's hearing," the order states.

The judge authorized deputies to remove Henley from the detention center using "all reasonable force and restraints necessary to produce the defendant in court," provided doing so would not put him at risk due to a medical condition.

Henley must also be read the order before any force is used and receive "one final opportunity to agree immediately to come to court without the use of force."