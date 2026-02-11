Pop Culture

Leila Santese Goes Viral For 'Team McLaren' TikTok As Formula 1 Car Gets a New Design

Leila Santese has gone viral for her 'Team McLaren' TikTok video, following the company's reveal of their new livery.

Leila Santese has gone 'Team McLaren' in a viral Formula 1 TikTok video.
Leila Santese has gone 'Team McLaren' in a viral Formula 1 TikTok video.
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Leila Santese is gaining attention for a viral Formula 1 TikTok dance video celebrating McLaren’s updated livery for the 2026 season.

Wearing McLaren's black-and-papaya colors, Santese posted the video just hours after the team officially revealed the MCL40 at its Bahrain launch event.

The post quickly gained traction across social media, where Santese could be seen dancing in the uniform.

“Verstappen who?” one user joked. “She’s the real pole position.”

Another wrote, “Red Bull better watch out, Team McLaren got Leila now.”

McLaren’s new livery continues its traditional papaya-orange scheme with updated aerodynamic contours.

“The iconic papaya continues on the MCL40,” said McLaren CEO Zak Brown. “We’ve balanced creative direction with aero considerations to create this striking 2026 competitor.”

The livery unveil comes as McLaren prepares to defend both its constructors’ and drivers’ championships under the 2026 regulation changes.

Lando Norris returns as reigning world champion, while Oscar Piastri also re-signed after a strong third-place finish in last year’s standings.

Brown cautioned that it’s too early to predict the team’s chances in the upcoming season.

“I think it’s very early days, very risky to judge,” he said. “What I would say is we feel like we’ll be competitive. But I think it would be premature to make any predictions.”

The first race of the season is set for March 8 in Australia.

Santese’s viral post now has fans wondering if her post will mark the unofficial kickoff of McLaren’s global campaign.

"Leila understood the assignment," one commenter wrote. "Papaya power activated."

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