Leila Santese Goes Viral For 'Team McLaren' TikTok As Formula 1 Car Gets a New Design

Leila Santese is gaining attention for a viral Formula 1 TikTok dance video celebrating McLaren’s updated livery for the 2026 season. Wearing McLaren's black-and-papaya colors, Santese posted the video just hours after the team officially revealed the MCL40 at its Bahrain launch event. The post quickly gained traction across social media, where Santese could be seen dancing in the uniform. “Verstappen who?” one user joked. “She’s the real pole position.”

Another wrote, “Red Bull better watch out, Team McLaren got Leila now.” McLaren’s new livery continues its traditional papaya-orange scheme with updated aerodynamic contours. “The iconic papaya continues on the MCL40,” said McLaren CEO Zak Brown. “We’ve balanced creative direction with aero considerations to create this striking 2026 competitor.” The livery unveil comes as McLaren prepares to defend both its constructors’ and drivers’ championships under the 2026 regulation changes. Lando Norris returns as reigning world champion, while Oscar Piastri also re-signed after a strong third-place finish in last year’s standings.